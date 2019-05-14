NEWS
Man Arrested for Sticking Gun-Shaped Bong Out Hotel Window
Bongs shaped like AR-15 rifles may sound cool, but apparently they can and will lead to the cops being called if used in public.
Published on May 14, 2019

What was originally believed to be a potential active shooter situation in downtown San Diego, California last week turned out to be a young man and woman using a rifle-shaped bong to smoke weed.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, local police began receiving a number of frantic phone calls about a gun barrel being pointed out of a third story window in the Palms Hotel. Responding with urgency, cops quickly shut down trolley service around the hotel and began evacuating the area. 

But when a SWAT team entered the hotel and located the room, they didn’t find a manifesto, a stash of ammo, or any weapons at all. Instead, they found a gold-colored bong shaped to look like an AR-15 rifle. Along with the suspiciously-shaped water pipe were a man and woman who clarified that they had not been threatening the sun-soaked SoCal city, and had instead been, well, smoking weed out the window. 

Whether it was an ill-advised prank or just a way to avoid stinking up their hotel room, police weren’t buying the excuse and took both of the room’s occupants into custody. After a sufficiently buzz-killing interview with the duo, police released the woman, and arrested the man on a misdemeanor count of “exhibiting a replica firearm in a threatening manner.”

Police did not say whether or not the bong was confiscated or returned to the couple.

Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
