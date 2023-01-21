Las Vegas Is Opening Its First Weed Friendly Hotel This Year

Image via

Vegas is about to get a lot chiller. In Spring 2023, Sin City will get its first 420-friendly hotel. We all wanted it to happen! It took a while, but the time has finally come, thanks to the Las Vegas City Council’s approval of cannabis consumption lounges in the fall of 2022, according to MJ Biz Daily.

Elevations Hotels and Resorts from Pheonix, Arizona, bought the former Artisan hotel in 2022 for a reported $11.9 million.

The 420-friendly hotel is called “The Lexi” and it is currently undergoing renovations. According to a news release, the building has 64 rooms and is slated to feature “an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly,” according to a news release.

Elevations Hotels and Resorts invested more than $15 million in the project, President and CEO Alex Rizk told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Elevations group has a membership rewards program, which The Lexi will also participate in. This membership targets people with “a wanderlust mindset, cannabis enthusiasm, and taste for new experiences.” The business also owns a weed-friendly hotel called the Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside several other hotels in the state. Rizk told the Review-Journal that Elevations eventually hopes to expand to California.

We are eagerly awaiting the day California gets its first official weed-friendly resort.