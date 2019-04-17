NEWS
Hemp for Fake Hipsters: Urban Outfitters Now Sells CBD
The clothing retail chain is no stranger to controversy, but this may be its most conformist promotion yet.
Published on April 17, 2019

Urban Outfitters, the international retail clothing corporation, announced it will start selling hemp-derived CBD products at select US locations.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the faux-bohemian clothing giant announced that it’s partnering with CBD for Life to offer tinctures, balms, and other CBD-infused topicals at six Urban Outfitter locations: four in New York and two in California.

The deal with CBD for Life is Urban Outfitters’ fourth partnership with a CBD supplier. The store already offers CBD products from Kush Queen, Shea’s Brand, and Love Wellness. One product to recently hit Urban Outfitters’ shelves is a CBD-infused probiotic cream for treating vaginal yeast infections.

Getting into the rising CBD game may be one of Urban Outfitters’ most conformist moves in recent years. In the past, the company ignited controversy by selling fake-blood-stained Kent State t-shirts, hocking products that resembled Nazi concentration camp uniforms, and for teaming up with a hair salon called Hairroin which went by the catchphrase “Addicted to Style.”

Randy Robinson
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
