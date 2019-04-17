Hemp for Fake Hipsters: Urban Outfitters Now Sells CBD

Urban Outfitters, the international retail clothing corporation, announced it will start selling hemp-derived CBD products at select US locations.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the faux-bohemian clothing giant announced that it’s partnering with CBD for Life to offer tinctures, balms, and other CBD-infused topicals at six Urban Outfitter locations: four in New York and two in California.

The deal with CBD for Life is Urban Outfitters’ fourth partnership with a CBD supplier. The store already offers CBD products from Kush Queen, Shea’s Brand, and Love Wellness. One product to recently hit Urban Outfitters’ shelves is a CBD-infused probiotic cream for treating vaginal yeast infections .

Getting into the rising CBD game may be one of Urban Outfitters’ most conformist moves in recent years. In the past, the company ignited controversy by selling fake-blood-stained Kent State t-shirts, hocking products that resembled Nazi concentration camp uniforms, and for teaming up with a hair salon called Hairroin which went by the catchphrase “ Addicted to Style .”