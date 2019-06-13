Get Spooked with Snoop as the Doggfather Reviews the New “Child’s Play” Remake

Snoop Dogg does it all. He’s a rapper, singer, actor, media mogul, licensed ganjapreneur, and now we can add film critic to the list.

In a new segment of the Doggfather’s VH1 movie review show, “Snoop’s Hot Box Office,” our hash honcho got an opportunity to jump out of his seat at an early screening of Child’s Play the new millennium reboot of the classic slasher flick starring the possessed doll Chucky.

As Uncle Snoop tosses his popcorn and cheers on the pint-sized villain, we get a peak at Buddi, the app-controlled action figure who’s taking over the lead killer role in the new feature. Or as Snoop puts it, “Damn, Chucky is waking, baking, and taking it to the next level.”

After leaving his popcorn on the floor and cracking up at all the wrong times, Snoop gave Child’s Play two green thumbs up, just like the original.

So if you’re skittish, definitely stay at home with the kids. But if you’re looking for a movie to scare you sober, the Child’s Play reboot might be right up your alley. Just pre-game with a strong indica and don’t say Snoop didn’t warn ya.

</p>