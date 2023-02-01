Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier Is Launching a Medical Weed Brand

Former Steelers linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier is launching a medical cannabis brand with Organic Remedies.

Shazier’s line includes dry flower strains such as Shazier #50, Walking Miracle, Shalieve, and Speed, available in eighth and quarter sacks, Yard Barker reported .

The brand will be available at Organic Remedies’ two dispensaries in Pittsburgh.

“When I went through my injury, I was dealing with a lot of pain," Shazier told an ABC News affiliate in Pittsburgh. "I was taking painkillers, I was taking opioids."

Cannabis “definitely helped me through that because sometimes, because people dealing with a lot of pain and depression, you do not know how to deal with it or the questions to ask and you just feel lost sometimes,” he continued .

During the 2017, Shazier sustained a serious spinal injury while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he was initially unable to walk, within two years he was able to not only walk, but could even dance -- and just in time for his wedding .

Shazier said a portion of Steel City Greats’ sales will be donated to helping others who are recovering from spinal cord injuries.

Although the NFL has relaxed regarding its players’ medical cannabis use over the years, consumption is still banned during the scheduled season . Furthermore, the NFL continues to ban cannabis company advertisements during the Super Bowl , though it has no problem airing alcohol advertisements.

