Did Ashton Kutcher Get George W. Bush’s Daughters High with a Bong?

Ashton Kutcher, the star of the hit series That ‘70s Show, hosted a party where the the Bush twins got high on weed. Or so says his ex-wife, Demi Moore, in her new autobiography, Inside Out.

According to Moore, back in 2001, Kutcher’s pad was essentially a “straight-up LA party house,” she wrote. From there, she recounted a story about Kutcher, the former First Daughters, and a bong.

One night, Kutcher had some unusually high-profile guests at his home: the Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara. At the time, George W. Bush had just begun his first term as President of the United States, and Kutcher was transitioning from TV star to one of Hollywood’s elites.

Moore wrote that, during the party, the Bush twins got lit AF on weed. Although Moore was neither living at the house nor dating Kutcher at the time, she wrote that the twins “ended up doing bong hits at that house at one of Ashton's parties.”

In 2003, Kutcher relayed the same story to Rolling Stone , though some of the details slightly differed from Moore’s account. He said that he met the Bush twins at a Nike party after his friend, Matt, pointed them out. They all went back to Kutcher’s crib, where Kutcher claimed that Matt got the twins high behind the closed doors of one of his bedrooms. And furthermore, Kutcher says Matt and the twins were hitting weed out of a hookah, not a bong.

According to Kutcher, the Bush-twins incident took place sometime around 2001, so the former president’s daughters would’ve been about 20-years-old at that time. Kutcher confirmed this in the 2003 interview, when he said, “The Bushes were underage-drinking at my house.”

Jenna and Barbara Bush were known for being extremely hard partiers back then. One memoir written by a Secret Service agent claimed that they would often run red lights or sneak off on late-night rides in order to ditch their 24/7 security detail. The memoir also claimed that they used fake IDs to buy booze and would regularly go on substance-fueled benders — just like their dad used to .

Today, Jenna and Barbara live the kinds of lives that would make any strait-laced Republican proud. Jenna is now Jenna Bush Hager, and she hosts a morning talk show on NBC, Today with Hoda & Jenna. Barbara Bush co-founded and currently runs Global Health Corps, a non-profit that’s bringing modern healthcare solutions to Africa.

As for Moore and Kutcher, they got married in 2005 but divorced in 2013. Inside Out has made waves due to Moore’s criticisms of Kutcher’s behavior during their relationship, which alleges Kutcher’s gross insensitivity toward Moore’s struggles with alcoholism. She claimed Kutcher pushed her into breaking her sobriety, while simultaneously shaming her alcohol abuse by posting photos of her drunk on social media. Kutcher denies that he was shaming her, and said he only posted the photos in good humor.