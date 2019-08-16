NEWS
Catalina Weed Mixer: 1,300 Pounds of Pot Found Floating Off California Coast
An anonymous tip led the Coast Guard to 43 bundles of weed, worth an estimated street value of more than $1 million.
Published on August 16, 2019

Photo via

The shores of Los Angeles County’s picturesque Santa Catalina Island got a visit from an unusual pack of ocean wildlife this week, when Southern California Coast Guards discovered 43 bobbing bales of cannabis floating in the Pacific Ocean. 

According to the Navy Times, Coast Guard officers were led to the deep sea stash by an anonymous tip, eventually pulling out 1,300 pounds of weed with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

Coast Guard officials say that they were able to corral the haul quickly, but could not identify where the drugs entered the water, or where the misplaced shipment of sea-weed packages originated from. 

Despite California’s prolific pot industry, international drug smugglers have often used ocean routes to bring cannabis into the US from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America. In the past year alone, at least two other loads of perfectly wrapped pot bales washed up on beaches in Florida and Alabama.

Even with the weed out of the ocean and off the street, Coast Guard officials told Navy Times that the investigation is still open, with teams from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service all working together to track down the origin of the pot.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by our partners and vigilant mariners in keeping these drugs off of our streets,” Coast Guard Lt. Andrew L. Fox told the Navy Times.

And if you happen to be heading out on your stepfather’s yacht from mainland LA to next month’s Catalina Wine Mixer (yes, it’s a real thing), make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any plastic-wrapped party favors.

NEWS
CALIFORNIA
CRIME
BLACK MARKET
