Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Says Dad Convinced Him to Quit Weed

Patrick Schwarzenegger no longer smokes weed because his uber-famous dad persuaded him not to.

On Easter Sunday, the day after this year’s record-smashing 4/20 , Patrick took to Instagram with the tale:

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (more like 3ish) showed up lil high to Easter brunch... classic. My old man asked why... said “I dunno makes thing more fun.” He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else. Long story short... Haven’t smoked since then... just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol”

After that, Patrick said hasta la vista to the weed and got lifted on the joie de vivre instead. Some of Patrick’s celebrity buddies gave him props for the announcement, too, reported USA Today .

That Arnold no longer tokes may surprise some folks. In the 1970s, during Arnold’s bodybuilding days, the Terminator star appeared in the documentary Pumping Iron. In it, he openly smoked a joint, which he said helped him recover from his intense workouts. In 2007, after being asked about his early drug use, he told GQ that cannabis “is not a drug. It’s a leaf.”

Years later, the iconic stoner-comedian Tommy Chong confirmed that Arnie regularly got lit as part of daily health regimen.

However, Arnold — a registered Republican — said those weed-hazy days are behind him now. Maybe Arnold really did quit, or maybe it’s just bad form to admit to weed smoking when running for public office. Either way, after serving two terms as California’s governor, he’s now devoted himself to grander green causes and ending gerrymandering in US elections.