90% of College Students in New York Want Weed Legalization Now, New Poll Shows

More than 90% of New York college students support the legalization of recreational cannabis , according to a survey conducted by the Siena College Research Institute.

The survey also indicates that the vast majority of college students are consuming an array of cannabis products on campuses, including CBD. Additionally, students said they are far more concerned about the potential damage caused by alcohol and tobacco than any theoretical downsides of weed.

Numerous participants reportedly also told pollsters they would be interested in taking classes on cannabis and its blooming industry.

While the survey is technically “unscientific,” the sample of participants was broad and incorporated answers from 11 of New York’s 13 state universities. Both undergraduate and graduate students responded to questions. Fifteen of the 250 participants were international students who hailed from 12 different non-U.S. nations.

Siena College conducted the study in the wake of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s January 2020 State of the State address, wherein he called for legalizing marijuana . The survey found that the majority of New Yorkers overall supported the governor on legalization, with the numbers soaring much higher among college students.

The Siena College survey is in keeping with Oregon State University research released earlier this year that found college students were choosing marijuana over alcohol in states where cannabis is legal . One result, according to the study, is that students who had pot as a legal option were less likely to engage in binge-drinking.

While full legalization in New York has not yet happened, the state decriminalized cannabis earlier this year, just before COVID-19 hit and several key lawmakers fell ill. At present, the legalization debate is on hold until 2021 .

</p>