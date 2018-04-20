Tiara Thomas' Special 4/20 MERRY JANE Playlist Takeover

FWMM stands for Fucking With My Mind (and, to some, Fuck Weekends Make Money). As we wrote in our recent culture round-up, the deep-souled, fiercely sophisticated singer-songwriter-producer Tiara Thomas not only does just that on her recent release — she pierces the heart just as surely, and with just as much positive disruption.

Tackling sexuality, gender, life goals, and relationships — romantic and otherwise — Tiara's talent and the album's hyper-potent production provide a rich, riveting soundtrack. It's ideal both for sharing over a joint with others or just taking a deep draw in by yourself. Then all you have to do is let the music beautifully mess with your mind — and everywhere else.

The shooting star has blessed MERRY JANE with a guest playlist on Spotify, which you can listen to below. The artist also made the time to answer some questions about everything from her most memorable smoking experience, to the song that reminds her most of being a kid.

And for more 4/20 goodness, you can catch Thomas performing at the Snoop Dogg & MERRY JANE-presented 4/20 Wellness Tour today at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as again on Sunday in San Jose, CA. Tickets are still on sale here!

MERRY JANE: What is your most memorable smoking experience?

Tiara Thomas: Smoking with Snoop backstage at a Bryson Tiller show last year!

If you were a pro athlete what would be your warm up track?

"Never Scared" by Bone Crusher or Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck."

If you were going to go out guns blazing, what song would you choose to do it to?

Kirk Franklin's "Hold Me Now."

Who is your guilty pleasure artist?

I don't feel guilty about liking any other artists because I came up listening to a lot of different kinds of music, but I do like what they call mumble rap. I know a lot of people talk shit about it, but I like the beats!

What song most reminds you of your childhood?

The whole *NSYNC No Strings Attached album. I used to listen to that record over and over.

Out of all the songs you've released, which means the most to you?

Wale's "Bad" because it introduced me to the music industry and won a few accolades.

Who has been your favorite artist to work with?

I haven't worked with a bunch of artists. I've done features, but I wasn't necessarily in the studio with them. I like working with H.E.R. We have a good chemistry in the studio.

What's coming up for you in the near future? Any new projects you are currently working on?

I just dropped my new EP FWMM (a.k.a. "Fuckin Wit My Mind"), so we're going to release some visuals for the project, as well as get on the road. I have my own FWMM tour coming up, so I'm really excited about that!

