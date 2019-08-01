Is Your Bong Actually Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat?

Sharing a spliff, doob, pipe, bong, or vape is kind of standard in the cannabis community. It’s how we bond with one another. Also, it’s a pain in the ass for everyone to carry their own dab rig, so yeah — we share.
According to Moose Labs, an LA-based weed products company, shared devices contain over 1,300 percent more bacteria than a dog food bowl, 530 percent more bacteria than a cell phone, and almost 50 percent more bacteria than a toilet seat.
Moose Labs got its data by swabbing the mouthpieces of dab rigs at two social consumption events. You can peep the video showing their measurements below.
However, it’s unfair to say that the business end of a bong is dirtier — and more dangerous — than sucking on a toilet seat. Toilets contain fecal matter, which hosts virulent forms of E. coli. The E. coli in our saliva is not nearly as virulent as the ones found in poo, if they’re virulent at all.
Besides, you swap more bacteria with another person while french kissing than you do from hitting a bong. Take that as you will.
