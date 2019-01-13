How to Sober Up From Weed When You're Too High

Nap

According to The Colorado Pot Guide , taking a nap is a highly effective way to come down quickly. They basically say, if you’re too high, you need to take your high self to sleep for 30 minutes. However, they also mention that if you’re going to take a nap, you should probably set an alarm so that you don’t fall asleep longer than you intended. I’ve done this before, so you can trust me when I say: it works.

Shower And Go For A Walk

One of the most lit things to do when you’re high is to take a long shower. Apparently, it can also help you come down if you’re too high. In an article from Mel Magazine, Junella Chen, a biochemist and medical cannabis advocate, explained what to do. According to Chen, a shower and long walk right after smoking can help you relax, and will release endorphins in your brain to help digest the THC faster.

CBD Oil

Despite how backwards this may sound, CBD oil can also help you sober up. In the same interview with Mel Magazine, Chen explains that THC and CBD have an “antagonistic effect on each other.” Basically, taking CBD can help you mellow out and center you when the THC becomes too much.



Drink lemonade.

One of the few ways known to moderate a high is through a terpene found in lemons, called limonene. Limonene was used as an antidote for cannabis in North Africa, and both the plant and the antidote were brought to the UK by Sir Robert Christison, a Scottish doctor and toxicologist. According to Christison, the perfect anti-high concoction must be fresh-squeezed and include some of the peel in order for it to take full effect. And besides, what better way to take your mind off of feeling overwhelmed than by stirring up some sugary goodness!

Wait It Out

You made it to the end of the list, and I feel like we’re friends now, so I’m gonna be totally honest: sometimes when you’re too stoned, it’s best just to wait it out. Weed is completely safe, even in large quantities that cause you to freak out and want to sober up immediately, but, it’s important to understand there is no way to instantly sober up. The options listed above all take some time, and work differently on different people. Ultimately, if you just wait, you will become sober. I promise.



Put your face in mayonnaise. (Kind of.)

In a 2013 Reddit AMA, Snoop fielded the following question from a Redditor: “High as fuck right now, Mr. Lion. What should I do?” His sage advice advice: “Put your face in mayonnaise.” While that answer makes me laugh for a variety of reasons, he’s not far off. One of the most important things to do while at an 11 is to be nice to yourself, and part of doing that might include indulging in some at-home spa treatments. Take a hot, steamy shower and use the bathroom as a personal steam room. Mayonnaise masks are indeed a longstanding home beauty tradition, but easier, less sandwich-y facial masks can be ordered online and they’re chill AF (especially if you put them in the fridge for 10 minutes beforehand). Faves include the My Beauty Diary Black Pearl Mask and the TonyMoly I’m Real Mask in Aloe. Guys, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it—Bieber, Chris Pratt, and Diddy all have. Tip: Don’t look at yourself in the mirror while wearing one of these. It might be too scary if you’re out of your head.

