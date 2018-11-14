Zoë Ligon Talks Porn Collages, Legal Cannabis in Michigan, and Sex Toys

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we sat down with artist and sex-positive toy store owner Zoë Ligon. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens and Swami Select, we toked on a J and kicked off the show by discussing white flight in Detroit, the triumphs of both Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer and legal marijuana in the midterm elections, and dildos being treated like controlled substances in Texas.

Once the conversation was sufficiently lubricated, we checked out Zoë’s Instagram, where we peeped some of her artwork, a photo shoot in a vacuum bed by Sacred Sadism, Mike Pence-adorned period panties, and more.

Then it was time to Roll the News: we talked about the VA’s recent announcement that it will explore medical marijuana for veterans if federal law changes, Snoop Dogg smoking a blunt in front of the White House, and Michelle Obama admitting that she smoked pot as a teenager in her new autobiography Becoming.

Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, and despite Zoë proclaiming that she doesn’t believe in the powers of the Zodiac, we presented her with her Taurus chart anyway. It professed that she is a model of good health habits, can be reticent about believing in her dreams, and is capable of parlaying a small amount of money into a healthy nest egg. Do you think it changed her mind?

Zoë is working on her own writing as well as a collection of curated writing by others, so keep an eye out on those. In the meanwhile, stop by Spectrum Boutique for a fun and inspirational assortment of sex things if you find yourself in Detroit, check out her book Woman With the Good Meat Removed, and think about ordering one of her custom porn collages for the holidays!

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!