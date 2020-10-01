What Is Delta 8 and What Can This New Form of THC Do for You?

After revolutionizing the CBD and Kratom industries, Savage Enterprises is upending the cannabis-derived products game all over again with Delta Effex — a brand new undertaking dedicated to the hottest new material on the market, Delta 8.

When we recently noticed the buzz surrounding Delta 8 — but Delta Effex’s product, in particular — one thing came to mind: What exactly is Delta 8? Is Delta 8 somehow a less potent molecule than Delta 9 THC? And what does Delta 8 feel like? The questions kept coming.

Since Delta Effex got us wondering about Delta 8, we went right to the source for the answers. Savage Enterprise’s Alfredo Gomez took the time to bring us up to speed on Delta 8, Delta Effex, and how this remarkable compound can further enlighten the entire planet.

MERRY JANE: First things first, what is Delta 8?



Alfredo Gomez: Delta 8 THC is a powerful cannabinoid native to the hemp flower. Delta-8-THC is an isomer of CBD, which is a derivative of hemp and CBD, a cannabinoid found in hemp, and is found in our products with less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC. In other words, Delta 8 THC is sort of a middle ground between hemp, CBD, and THC-Delta-9.

What can customers expect to experience when they use Delta 8?

Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid that will get you high. The effects are different from person to person. The most common report of effects is that it offers a more clear-headed high compared to Delta-9 THC.

Some users have reported a motivating and energizing high when taken in low doses, and more sedative effects when higher doses are taken.

Also, it’s been stated that the users’ cognitive abilities are a lot better on Delta-8 THC in comparison to Cannabis (Delta-9 THC); and they still experience a euphoric feeling.

How did Delta Effex 8 get started?

Delta Effex got started when the owners of Savage Enterprises — our parent company — decided to expand into more alternative lifestyle products. Delta-8 THC seemed to be the perfect fit because not too many people have heard of it, and it’s still in its infancy stage. Our mission is to provide professionally made and responsible products to consumers.

Who is the typical Delta Effex customer?

Typical Delta Effex customers are people who are CBD users but don’t like Delta-9 THC because it’s either too strong or gives them anxiety. Also, they’re cannabis users who enjoy the psychoactive feeling but don’t like the fact that it impairs their cognitive functions. They turn to Delta-8 THC for the mild stimulation.

How do customers use Delta Effex?

Delta Effex customers need to have a Vape 510 thread battery style device with a built-in airflow. This hardware is available at most local vape shops or dispensaries. We do not carry that hardware.

Our carts are not refillable so they would dispose of the cartridge once it’s finished. Another thing to note is that our cartridges ohm out at 1.6ohms and for best results keep it between 5-10 watts.

What makes Delta Effex products so particularly effective?

What makes Delta Effex products so effective is the method of use. Anything that is vaped or smoked has a quicker absorption rate when compared to edibles or topicals. This means that the Delta-8 THC is delivered quickly into your system when inhaled.

You are also avoiding combustions that are produced when you smoke anything. Therefore, our products produce less lung irritation or discomfort because you are not smoking anything, you are consuming the vapor produced from Delta-8 THC.

What specific strains are used by Delta Effex?

The strains that we carry include Grand Daddy Purp indica, Strawberry Cough sativa, and Cali Orange Kush hybrid. We chose these strains because we wanted to have a little bit of everything that people can enjoy regardless of what their preference is. If you’re looking to relax we have Indica, if you’re looking to keep moving throughout the day then we have Sativa, or if you want a little bit of both then we have a hybrid strain.

What’s next for Effex Delta 8?