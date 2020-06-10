Tune In to Our “MERRY TIME” Instagram Livestream for a Hump-Day Skate Sesh

With live streams, what you see is what you get, as it’s happening, right then and there. No bleeps, no cuts, no edits. Just a slice of real life in real-time.

In keeping with skate culture’s contributions to the cannabis movement, today (June 10th) at 1:20pm PST, MERRY JANE will be dropping the second edition of our skate sesh series on Instagram Live.

Presented in collaboration with Top Tree and Koi CBD , the hour-long stream will feature our staff’s two top-notch skaters — Eunice Chang ( @notcheetos ) and Erin Wolfkiel ( @erinwolfkilla ) — as the two face off in a game of “SKATE” (the board equivalent of “HORSE”).

During the livestream, two winners will be selected from the Instagram audience to snag some swag (not schwag), courtesy of Koi CBD. The giveaways will include a mix of Koi CBD’s most popular products, including their CBD Pain Relieving Gel Roll-On , their hemp extract CBD tincture , a CBD-infused moisturizing cream , and a 4-gram tin of hemp flower pre-rolls . Eunice and Erin will announce the lucky recipients at the end of the stream when they’re done shredding.

This is the fifth installment in our “MERRY TIME” live stream series. Stay tuned for another episode this week featuring activists from the Black Lives Matter movement, and we’ll keep you posted on upcoming episodes that will premiere in the very near future.

