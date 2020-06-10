CULTURE
Tune In to Our “MERRY TIME” Instagram Livestream for a Hump-Day Skate Sesh
AD
Today, June 10th, at 1:20pm PST, MERRY JANE will drop the second edition of our skateboarding series on Instagram Live. Here's how to tune in and win some prizes courtesy of our friends at Koi CBD.
Published on June 10, 2020

With live streams, what you see is what you get, as it’s happening, right then and there. No bleeps, no cuts, no edits. Just a slice of real life in real-time.

In keeping with skate culture’s contributions to the cannabis movement, today (June 10th) at 1:20pm PST, MERRY JANE will be dropping the second edition of our skate sesh series on Instagram Live. 

Presented in collaboration with Top Tree and Koi CBD, the hour-long stream will feature our staff’s two top-notch skaters — Eunice Chang (@notcheetos) and Erin Wolfkiel (@erinwolfkilla) — as the two face off in a game of “SKATE” (the board equivalent of “HORSE”). 

1591816614334_06-10-20-skate-vertical.jpg

During the livestream, two winners will be selected from the Instagram audience to snag some swag (not schwag), courtesy of Koi CBD. The giveaways will include a mix of Koi CBD’s most popular products, including their CBD Pain Relieving Gel Roll-On, their hemp extract CBD tincture, a CBD-infused moisturizing cream, and a 4-gram tin of hemp flower pre-rolls. Eunice and Erin will announce the lucky recipients at the end of the stream when they’re done shredding. 

This is the fifth installment in our “MERRY TIME” live stream series. Stay tuned for another episode this week featuring activists from the Black Lives Matter movement, and we’ll keep you posted on upcoming episodes that will premiere in the very near future. 

1591816692936_96750330_714735529332489_935602472736781266_n.jpg

To catch every episode of our live streamed series, follow MERRY JANE on Instagram 

For more on Koi CBD, visit the company’s website here

CBD
EVENT
WATCH THIS
SKATEBOARDING
MORE...
IN THIS STORY
CBD
Click to shop at our CBD store
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE