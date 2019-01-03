The Best Ways to Store Your Weed in 2019

That guy who used to grow and sell you weed out of a converted shed in his backyard was right: The best way to store weed is in an airtight Mason jar. It keeps the moisture out — preventing mold — while also keeping your bud from drying into a crumbly mess.

Of course, not everyone loves the look of a big Jar O’ Weed sitting on the table. If you’re seeking a more discrete or attractive way of storing marijuana, try getting crafty.

The two main traits any good storage container has are scent control and longevity. For both, you’re going to want an airtight seal, or as close to an airtight seal you can get. Here are some surefire, easy — and hey, maybe even fun — ways to keep your bud fresh, not matter what type of cannabis it is.

Little Jars!

Glass jars don’t come in just Supersize anymore: companies that sell jars for canning (such as Fresh Preserving ) make them in a variety of sizes and colors and glass patterns. Try getting a small crate or other easily-stored, attractive box, then stack your assorted jars like you’re an artisanal home grower with a flair for homespun decor.

Medicine Bottles

Got a bunch of old vitamin or Rx bottles lying around? These can be recycled in a pinch as handy travel sized containers. Just remember to tear off the label if you are using an Rx bottle, so you don’t get slapped with illegally possessing someone else’s prescription, or tampering with the contents of a prescribed medication.

Pet Treat Containers

Okay, hear me out: Pet food smells bad. So do their treats. Which is why buying a “smell proof” treat jar may be the ticket to storing your cannabis in a, let’s not say “sneaky,” but a discrete way. Plus they have cute little designs on the outside like paw prints. What’s not to like about cute little designs like paw prints?

The Container Store

Look, it’s very cute of us to write this article, as if The Container Store didn’t have a page dedicated completely to air-tight storage . So you might as well check out their hyper-efficient and OCD-friendly wares. (Personally, I find technicolor Tupperware to be a particularly exciting option.)

Honorable Mention: Ziploc Bags.

These will work if you’re absolutely strapped — honestly, even wrapping your nugs in a tight ball of Saran Wrap will effectively store your weed without smell or degradation. But for a totally worry-free option, go with one of the thousands of air-tight storage options pioneered by moms and their leftovers everywhere.