Tank and the Bangas Talk Traveling, Toking, and Playing NPR’s Tiny Desk

Keeping season 2 rolling, our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting on Facebook Live) was a full house, with Louisiana funk band Tank and the Bangas cramming onto our tiny couch. Sponsored by the good folks at Swami Select and Kandypens, we kicked things off with a quick mic check and a few perfectly packed joints passed between the squad.

Diving right in, we got the lowdown on the group’s latest tour, and the dietary adventure that came with it! Starting with Spain’s endlessly amazing paella and throwing out the United Kingdom’s bangers and mash, it’s safe to say that cannabis-induced international travel will turn anyone into a five-star culinary critic.

Before getting the details on the the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Concert competition win that gave Tank and the Bangas their latest injection of worldwide fame, we put the squad in the hot seat, pulling up Instagram photos of album signings, emotional video shoots, linking up with SZA, and swag-surfing on stage with the entire staff of National Public Radio. In our Roll the News segment, Tank and the Bangas helped us break down the status of Puerto Rico’s medical marijuana industry in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the latest alcohol industry bigwig to try his hand at legal weed, and a Colorado nonprofit organization’s goal to translate marijuana’s lexicon into sign language. And of course, what would our humble 4:20 show be without Astrology Time, where we singled out Tank’s Virgo vibes for closer inspection. For more from Tank and the Bangas, check out their latest single, “Smoke, Netflix, and Chill,” and catch them on tour, coming soon to a city near you.

