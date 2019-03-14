Talking Cannabis Law and Texas THC at SXSW on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

On a special SXSW edition of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE’s Mira Gonzalez sat down with Texas Cannabis Industry Association (TCIA) Chairman Elizabeth Nichols and medical marijuana advocate Michelle Taylor, founder of The Zella Company, in front of a live audience in Austin. There, the crew discussed the restrictions around cannabis in Texas, and what steps can be taken to change that in the near future.

Michelle, who suffers from lupus, talked at length about how how a visit from her friend’s “medicinalist” legitimately changed her life, and how CBD topicals and cannabis are the best tools for managing her chronic pain (despite lupus not being a qualifying condition under the state’s MMJ “program”).

Elizabeth — who aside from being the Chairman of the TCIA acts as general counsel for Medicine Man, and who also serves as managing director/founder of The Rosebud Group — broke down exactly how the legislative process works in Texas when it comes to cannabis-related initiatives, what bills are currently on the table, and how she got involved in the industry.

To end the show, Elizabeth and Michelle fielded some questions from the audience and gave them advice on how to push for reform. They also chatted about how responsible journalism can keep the population informed about the positive impacts cannabis has on our health and happiness.

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

