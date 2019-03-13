Snoop Dogg and MERRY JANE Launch New eSports Series, "Gangsta Gaming League"

Snoop Dogg and MERRY JANE are jumping into the esports game with the launch of the Gangsta Gaming League (GGL). The premier tournament in the series will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and comedian Dan Rue and livestreamed across multiple channels on March 14 at 5PM PST.

Playing EA Sports hit game Madden NFL 2019, eight of Snoop’s closest gaming friends will face off for the chance to be crowned the TOP DOGG of the GGL and win a share of the $11,000 pot.

The players will include Red Woods, Red Grant, JC, Tripo Loc, Lala, Shelton, Waniac, and Young Sagg. There will also be a bonus round giving the champ a chance to increase his winnings if he can beat the Boss Dogg himself.

Viewers around the world can watch the livestream, comment on the gameplay, and interact with Snoop and all the players competing in the tournament, which will feature comedic commentary from Snoop and Dan.

This is one professional sports league that will most definitely allow the use of cannabis, as players compete to get the high score. As Snoop says, “The gaming world is about to be turned upside down.”



Fans can catch the live action on the following channels: