Okay Kaya Talks Song Writing and Growing Up in Norway on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

Have you ever met someone who was so multi-talented (or “ slashy ”) that you almost couldn’t believe it? Okay Kaya is definitely one of those people. With the release of her debut album Both last June on her own label Heavy Body Records, a budding acting career , and an already established modeling career, nothing seems impossible when it comes to her future.

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez sits down with singer, actress, and model extraordinaire Kaya Wilkins to learn more about her journey from primarily being a Norway-based foot model to becoming a full-fledged musician.

Over a joint provided by our good friends the Green Angels (@greenangels.buzzz), Kaya and Mira discuss music as an alternative way of expressing oneself, how difficult live performances can be (Kaya likens it to “cry-wanking in the nude), how women face more of a burden when it comes to casual sex (through the lens of Kaya’s song “ IUD ”), and how Denmark is far more progressive than Norway when it comes to cannabis.

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

