Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (June 1st, 2018)

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

And look, I won’t sugarcoat this for you: the Internet is mostly a living nightmare. If I have to see one more MAGA guy tweet an impassioned defense of Ivanka Trump, I will freak out. Also, why do strangers send me dick pics? I don’t want to see that. Nobody wants to see that.

That said, let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater. I’d like this column to serve as a reminder that sometimes the Internet is still funny, and, without it, we would probably be a lot worse off. So let’s all take a moment to appreciate everything the internet has to offer us.

On that note, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) When the dude at the dispensary tells you to only eat half of the edible, but you assume he’s just underestimating your weed tolerance because you’re a girl, so you eat the whole thing to spite him:

via @WeedHumor

2.) As a friend of the MJ family once said, “The other 15% are the real ones…”

3.) How long, though?

4.) Me the second I get home from work:

5.) When I go to the dispensary on payday:

6.) I found my soulmate and it’s this dog whose best friend is a brick:

7.) All thoughts and prayers to Jeff:

8.) Who is he?

9.) We fall right in the middle, how about you?

via @inzane_johnny

10.) Does this count as fly fishing?

