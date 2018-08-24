Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (August 24th, 2018)

Hello there, fellow tokers! My name is Mira Gonzalez , and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images. Plus, memes and marijuana go together like… most things and marijuana.

On that note, here are 10 things we found online this week that made everyone laugh. Enjoy this canna-content and embrace your inner r/whoadude.



1.) A blessed image:





2.) Prince of the fallen Saiyan race. Eldest son of King Vegeta. Older brother of Tarble. Capo of the DiMeo crime family:





3.) How I feel when I’m on my period:





4.) When you get really stoned before going to the bar with your friends and you’re trying to act normal:



5.) The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow:





6.) Someone please help this man:



via Alan Wagner



7.) Almost choked when I read this:





8.) The last thing you see before you die:





9.) America’s wang:





10.) The hogs are taking over:

Follow Mira Gonzalez on Twitter