May the 4th Be with You: Take a Trip to Space at These Dank Pot Shops

You can either wait four decades and spend a shitload of money to catch one of Elon Musk's rockets to Mars, or you can go to a dispensary and find dank-ass weed products that will get you there for much cheaper. Considering we're a site called MERRY JANE, we suggest you go with the latter. It seems safer and nothing is better than sitting on your couch.

But there are so many dispensaries to choose from in the USA. A third of the United States now has legal weed laws. That means there are tons of dispensaries to choose from, which is difficult because not all pot shops are equal. That's why we created this list: To help you suss out the shops around the country that have the best products — you know, the ones that will launch you to Mars.

Enjoy!

Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary

Consistently regarded and rated as one of Las Vegas’ finest cannabis establishments, Jardín is a stunning world-class dispensary that offers impeccable customer service and a wide array of exceptional high-quality cannabis products. Established as a premier cannabis destination, Jardín is the place to see and be seen, where high-profile celebrities are served alongside family of Las Vegas locals, each indulged with the VIP treatment for which Jardín is known.

Whether a first-time visitor or a regular, you will always find a warm and welcoming environment and highly-trained team members who are happy to share their time and knowledge with you. Welcome to the Jarin garden, where guests are the heart of the organization and where you can go to be treated like family.

For more information visit: jardinlasvegas.com/

2ONE2 California Dispensary

Located in the heart of San Francisco, 2ONE2 California Dispensary's knowledgeable staff is committed to helping you find what you're looking for. San Francisco is a cosmopolitan metropolis and the dispensary is no different, showcasing a wide variety of products to satiate any cannabis need. Whether you're a tourist visiting the iconic and eclectic landscape and architecture or a local resident looking to grab something on the way home, 2ONE2 California is there for you. As the only cannabis dispensary in San Francisco's Financial District, their convenient location is a one-stop-shop in a bustling neighborhood.

For more information, visit: 2one2dispensary.com/

Cookies Melrose

The strain, quality, consistency, freshness, flavor, scent, benefits — it all starts with the flower! Cookies on Melrose, located in the heart of Los Angeles County, is designed with the singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products. Cookies has always represented a lifestyle of excellence, quality, and taste. Living the best life possible and always striving to grow.

The Cookies brand represents this growth-oriented lifestyle through their cannabis, and they constantly strive to produce the highest quality and most diverse cannabis on the planet. Their exclusive genetics and high standards, and all the people who share this vision with them, will continue the dream here at their Melrose location. Order online or come by and one of their knowledgeable budtenders can assist with all of your cannabis needs!

For more information, visit: cookiesmelrose.com/

Aloha Aina

Aloha Aina is committed to bringing the Hawaiian spirit to Sonoma County. More than just hello, aloha is a way of life. It is compassion, kindness, and love. Everything they do is done with aloha.

When you visit their Santa Rosa dispensary, you’re ‘ohana (or family), and they want you to feel it. Their budtenders will help you learn more about cannabis, cannabinoids, terpenes, consumption methods, and the products that they carry so you can find the best ones for your goals. They love to share their ‘ike (knowledge)!

Aloha Aina translates to love of the land. For them, that means appreciating the beauty that surrounds them and being good stewards of the land. When you shop at their Santa Rosa dispensary, you’ll find cannabis products from vendors that share Aloha Aina and that are grown in an environmentally responsible way.

Add more island to your life. Let them transport you to a land of palm trees, hula dancers, and colorful leis. Stop by their Santa Rosa dispensary and commit to enjoying life with some Aloha spirit.

Dr. Z Leaf

Cannabis can be confusing. And not every patient wants or needs the same thing. That is why Dr. Z Leaf takes a personalized approach to consulting patients. They make sure that each and every person receives the right product at the right strength. This helps ensure that everyone receives relief at the level most comfortable to you. Their consultants are trained to ask the right questions to help you select a product that will be most effective and comfortable for your specific needs.

For more information, visit: drzleaf.com/





Mango Cannabis Co.

Mango Cannabis Co. is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788. They strive to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients across Oklahoma. They are striving to lead in a rapidly changing industry, by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options and putting patients first every day. Mango Cannabis Co. is determined to create and maintain a safe and warm experience for patients from beginning to end.

</p>

Mango offers the highest quality cannabis experiences at dispensaries throughout the state. Visit their Edmond, Norman, and Tulsa locations, and keep an eye out for their stores in Lawton and more OKC locations in 2021.

For more information, visit: mangocannabis.com/location/shop-edmond/

Den Rec Dispensary

DENREC has 3 convenient locations serving the front range: 2117 Larimer St is just 2 blocks from Coors field in the heart of Denver and is recreational only. Their 2042 S Bannock St store serves the south side of the city with the finest medical and recreational products available.

their newest recreational location at 4071 Ute Hwy in Lyons is now open serving Lyons, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland! All locations are open for sales to adults 21+ with a valid ID. They have the highest quality products in Colorado for both medical patients and recreational customers. They care about quality and do not mass produce in a huge warehouse. The process is done in small batches which provides the perfect conditions for a large variety of quality products. From weed to wax you will notice the difference!

The pictures in the menu below are actual pictures of their flower — not stock photos. You can see the quality!

For more information, visit: www.den-rec.com/#

**This was made in partnership with the brands on this list