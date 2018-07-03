CULTURE
Mario Lopez Talks Longevity in Hollywood, Dad Vibes, and Cloning
On the latest episode of GGN, Snoop Dogg sits down with the TV icon to discuss the finer points of hosting.
Published on July 3, 2018

For more than three decades, Mario Lopez has been at the heart of the entertainment world. After winning over teenage hearts as A.C. Slater on Saved By The Bell, Lopez took his talents to the silver screen, Broadway, and as a host for a handful of the country’s most successful TV shows. Now, in between his daily radio duties and nightly gig helming Extra, Lopez is a family man, guiding both of his kids into show business before the age of 10 (“Everybody’s gotta pull their weight at Casa Lopez…even the dogs are in dog shows!”)

On the latest episode of GGN, Lopez stopped by the studio to sit down with Uncle Snoop, where the duo discussed longevity in the world of entertainment, the difference between acting and hosting, the financial benefits of cloning, and what it feels like to get recognized by legendary actors (“I was like, ‘Dang, Al Pacino, Tony Montana, how do you know who I am?! That tripped me out.’”)

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and take a seat alongside the Doggfather for a conversation with one of Hollywood’s hardest-working entertainers. And for more Mario Lopez, tune in to a new episode of Extra, airing every weekday night.

