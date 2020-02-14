CULTURE
Looking for Love (and Other Drugs) at AVN 2020, aka the "Oscars of Porn"
At AVN 2020, true love was found amongst the adult performers themselves. MERRY JANE sent photographer OK McCausland to document the various shades of intimacy and connection at Vegas's most sex-filled spectacle.
Published on February 14, 2020

The following text is by the editors of MERRY JANE, but all photos are by the one and only OK McCausland 

AVN is not the stomping ground of Cupid or Saint Valentine. It’s full of all sorts of eros and sexuality, but if you’re looking for “love” of the Hallmark, head over heels, goo goo gaga variety… then the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas for the 36th annual “Oscars of Porn” is gonna come up short. 

This is because the relationship dynamics among everyone at this sex expo were imbibed with SPECTACLE (all caps). After all, this was a convention where adult entertainment fans momentarily broke through the barrier of their laptop screens and got within spitting distance of the performers they regularly pleasure themselves to in private. And, on the reverse side, pornstars, cam girls, and sex workers of all stripes had to interact (read: tolerate) the customers, colleagues, and casino lounge lizards who regularly flood their DMs and/or send them tips over Cash App. 

No matter how you looked at it, there was a performative quality keeping the four-or-five-day event afloat — otherwise the Uncanny Valley threatened to fry your synapses and break down the fourth wall that just barely prevented AVN from being intentionally surreal. 

1581708357719_OKM_MJ_AVN-14.jpg

That said, there was love at AVN, but in the sense of adoration, camaraderie, and unabashed fandom. For casual attendees and smut enthusiasts, it was a dream come true. The dudes walking around pretty much embodied the heart-eyed emoji, and the reverence they expressed was almost infectious... almost.

But the best type of love was the most visceral among the performers themselves. Hanging with a group of top stars (shout-out to Nikki Hearts, Leigh Raven, Charlotte Sartre, Kristen Scott, Lance Hearts, and Janice Griffith!), it was no different from an XXX high school reunion. We witnessed old friends and peers catching up, talking shit, and posing for a million photos. And whether they were in a private hotel suite or situated smack-dab in the middle of the expo, these adult entertainers conveyed some real-deal intimacy like only true pals can. 

Corny as it may sound, “friends are the family you get to choose,” and at AVN 2020, the true love was found amongst the homies. The following photos aim to capture the various shades of intimacy and connection we witnessed in Vegas — whether in the form of a pornstar cuddle puddle, or a fan getting spanked by his favorite dom. 

~ The Editors of MERRY JANE

1581711871451_OKM_MJ_AVN-11.jpg


1581702640531_OKM_MJ_AVN-1.jpg


1581711899788_OKM_MJ_AVN-42.jpg


1581702650652_OKM_MJ_AVN-2.jpg


1581712721376_OKM_MJ_AVN-5.jpg


1581713978422_OKM_MJ_AVN-2.jpg


1581702662173_OKM_MJ_AVN-3.jpg


1581702682925_OKM_MJ_AVN-4.jpg


1581713992035_OKM_MJ_AVN-3.jpg


1581703329380_OKM_MJ_AVN-6.jpg


1581703656331_OKM_MJ_AVN-7.jpg


1581703672909_OKM_MJ_AVN-8.jpg


1581712280247_OKM_-4(1).jpg


1581703685556_OKM_MJ_AVN-9.jpg


1581703711436_OKM_MJ_AVN-12.jpg


1581703725094_OKM_MJ_AVN-13.jpg


1581714020191_OKM_MJ_AVN.jpg


1581703846700_OKM_MJ_AVN-15.jpg


1581703899974_OKM_MJ_AVN-16.jpg


1581703928504_OKM_MJ_AVN-17.jpg


1581703942377_OKM_MJ_AVN-18.jpg


1581703953896_OKM_MJ_AVN-19.jpg


1581703967104_OKM_MJ_AVN-20.jpg


1581703999758_OKM_MJ_AVN-21.jpg


1581704015751_OKM_MJ_AVN-22.jpg


1581704027570_OKM_MJ_AVN-23.jpg


1581704043070_OKM_MJ_AVN-24.jpg


1581704227705_OKM_MJ_AVN-25.jpg


1581704249179_OKM_MJ_AVN-26.jpg


1581704264679_OKM_MJ_AVN-27.jpg


1581704278581_OKM_MJ_AVN-28.jpg


1581704291200_OKM_MJ_AVN-29.jpg


1581704308433_OKM_MJ_AVN-30.jpg


1581704325074_OKM_MJ_AVN-31.jpg


1581704338864_OKM_MJ_AVN-32.jpg


1581704372952_OKM_MJ_AVN-33.jpg


1581704426902_OKM_MJ_AVN-34.jpg


1581704441070_OKM_MJ_AVN-35.jpg


1581704461641_OKM_MJ_AVN-36.jpg


1581704486390_OKM_MJ_AVN-37.jpg


1581704502421_OKM_MJ_AVN-38.jpg


1581704522700_OKM_MJ_AVN-39.jpg


1581704571372_OKM_MJ_AVN-40.jpg


1581704589308_OKM_MJ_AVN-41.jpg


1581704628945_OKM_MJ_AVN-43.jpg


1581704648209_OKM_MJ_AVN-44.jpg

