Lift Off with G2, Snoop Dogg’s New Line of Airport-Themed Bongs and Glass

Fasten your seat belts and get ready for takeoff.

Snoop Dogg took us out of orbit a couple years back with his first line of POUNDS bongs, fashioned after intergalactic spaceships. The POUNDS line just got some new sky-high additions with G2, where the journey comes a little closer to the ground while still racking up the frequent flyer miles.

The POUNDS G2 line — available through Grasscity, the world’s best online head shop — includes seven first-class bongs repping the seven cities and landing spots Uncle Snoop likes best: the LAX , LAS , CHI , JFK , MIA , SFO , and ATL airports.

“I launched POUNDS with a line inspired by my lifestyle, so people can get an inside look,” Snoop told MERRY JANE.

“With POUNDS G2, we took things to a whole new level. This one's for all my brothers and sisters from all around the world. From touring amazing cities nonstop, we wanted to show love to all people we've performed for."

Each G2 water pipe perfectly complements its respective town. Tokers the world over can get lifted after touching down in A-Town with the ATL piece , puff some post-flight cheeba with the CHI in Chi-Town, kick back at Venice Beach and chillax with the LAX , or just hit some trees under Miami’s palms with the MIA bong.

Book a Snoopadelic flight at Grasscity to grab one (or two, or three) of his premier POUNDS G2 pieces . Each one is made from tough, heat-resistant borosilicate, stamped with Snoop Dogg’s official POUNDS fist decal. Featured percolators and bubble bases produce contrails of sweet, swirling smoke, guaranteeing a super-sonic ride that finishes with a smooth landing every time.

</p>

Each G2 water pipe also comes packaged in an immaculately stylish gift box, perfect for surprising the friends and fam when they come to greet you at the gates.

POUNDS — a head-banging nod to Snoop’s Death Row Records crew, Tha Dogg Pound, and common weed slang — follows the 2015 launch of Leafs by Snoop (LBS), his high-end cannabis brand, which is also a reference to the LBS’ acronym.

So strap in, grab a grinder, and get ready to join the other Mile-High Club with G2. And stay tuned at MERRY JANE for Snoop’s City Guides, Tha Doggfather’s definitive weed-friendly travel guide for every city honored by the G2 pipe line.