How to Make a Cannabis Tincture

Anyone who likes weed is always looking to experiment with new consumption methods. For some, its whipping up a batch of weed brownies instead of smoking a blunt. For others, it’s cannabis tincture. Cannabis tinctures are alcohol based cannabis extracts that you can easily make at home.

The great thing about tinctures (besides the fact that they get you stoned af) is that you can store them away for long periods of time, and they’ll still be just as potent when you come back! Just be sure to choose a cool, dark place to store them. They also tend to kick in faster than your average weed edible, for anyone who is a little too impatient for space cakes.

Because we always have your back, we decided to write up an easy-to-follow recipe so you can make your own tincture at home:

Supplies

1 Ounce of premium grade cannabis shake

Any hash or kief for added potency

2 cups of Everclear or high ABV liquor

A cannabis grinder

Aluminum foil

1 Sealable plastic bag

1 Amber glass eye dropper

1 Large mason jar

1 Glass oven-safe pan

2 Coffee filters

1 Cheesecloth pack

2 cup measuring cup

1 Rubber band

1 Pair of latex gloves

1 Funnel

Step 1 Get to Grinding

Preheat your oven to 235 F. Get your cannabis shake, put it in a plastic bag, seal the bag and put it in the freezer for roughly an hour. After it’s been there for an hour, put the shake in an oven-safe pan and spread it out evenly. Once that’s done, cover the pan with the foil, and put it in your oven and leave it in there for another hour.

Step 3: Extract Yoself

Once its’ been an hour, take it out and let it cool, but make sure you don’t take off the foil. You don’t want to burn your hands, and the foil helps keep everything sealed in there. Once it’s cool, transfer the cannabis into a mason jar and add the alcohol. There should be enough that it covers only the top of the cannabis. You can now store the jar in the freezer for up to 6 months, just make sure you shake it regularly.

</p>

Step 4: Time to Process

Once the designated amount of time has passed, use the funnel to pour the mixture into another container. Next, clean out the original jar and place two coffee filters over the top of it. Secure the filters to the top of the jar with rubber bands or hair ties. Once the filters have been secured, pour the tincture through the filter until all the liquid is through.

Step 5: Enjoy

This is self explanatory. Enjoy your cannabis tincture!