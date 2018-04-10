Hong Kong's Younger Generation Is Embracing Cannabis Despite Strict Prohibition

After 100 years of British rule, Hong Kong, gateway between the East and West, has become a special administrative region of China. The city's residents are now subject to many of the laws of mainland China, including the country's extreme prohibition on marijuana. These laws are no laughing matter — simple possession of the plant can land you in jail for seven years and cost you over $100k in fines. But in spite of these restrictions, some young Hong Kong natives are willing to brave the risks to get lifted.

While the city's older generation clings to outdated ideas that cannabis is a dangerous drug akin to cocaine, its younger generation is opening up to cannabis culture. Even so, cannabis is so rare that many teens can smoke it at home without their parents realizing exactly what is going on. Join MERRY JANE News correspondent Christel Escosa as she talks with Hong Kong teens and expats in the city's small but growing cannabis underground.