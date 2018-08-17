Heady Entertainment: Matt Groening Gas, David Lynch Diesel, and Animal Collective Kush

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
The broad appeal of marijuana as a movie-going additive is evidenced by Alpha, Mile 22, and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich — three completely different new big-screen releases best watched on weed (but, then again, so is everything). On the new Netflix animated series Disenchanted, Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening sends up epic fantasy in cahoots with stoner comedy ballers Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre.
Sound-wise, it’s a trip this week with mind-expanding new records from the heavy-psych likes of Animal Collective and Oh Sees. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.