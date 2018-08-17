CULTURE
Heady Entertainment: Matt Groening Gas, David Lynch Diesel, and Animal Collective Kush
AD
The best pot-friendly pop culture of the week, featuring the reissue of David Lynch's "Wild at Heart," a new animated series from the mastermind behind "The Simpsons," and rippin' new records from Oh Sees and AnCo.
Published on August 17, 2018

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.

The broad appeal of marijuana as a movie-going additive is evidenced by Alpha, Mile 22, and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich — three completely different new big-screen releases best watched on weed (but, then again, so is everything). On the new Netflix animated series Disenchanted, Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening sends up epic fantasy in cahoots with stoner comedy ballers Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre. 

Sound-wise, it’s a trip this week with mind-expanding new records from the heavy-psych likes of Animal Collective and Oh Sees.  So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.

Movies

420
TELEVISION
MUSIC
MOVIES
MORE...
Mike McPadden
FOLLOW
Mike McPadden is the author of "Heavy Metal Movies" and the upcoming "Last American Virgins." He writes about movies, music, and crime in Chicago. Twitter @mcbeardo
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE