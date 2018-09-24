George Clinton Talks New Music, Funky Fashion, and His Lifelong Love for Cannabis

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with an American icon, the Prime Minister of funk, George Clinton. Sponsored by the fine folks at Kandypens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown cannabis, discussing infused dinners and time traveling with edibles back to the 1960s. After getting the lowdown on an acid and mescaline-soaked trip, the harsh world of pharmaceutical medicine, and the good kush behind his cosmic personality, we took a deep dive into George’s Instagram, where we found stories of doppelgangers made from cake, the unique style behind P-Funk haberdashery, and a constant obsession with all things cannabis.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including South Africa's move to legalize cannabis use, Coca-Cola's decision to join the CBD beverage industry, and pop music's love affair with narcotic-fueled lyricism of every type. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Mr. Clinton’s Cancer-packed birth chart unveiled his unceasing need to keep it moving and evolving. For more George Clinton, check out his catalogue chock-full of decades of funk mastery, his new albums First Ya Gotta Shake the Gate and Medicaid Fraud Dogg, and don’t miss Parliament-Funkadelic live, coming to a venue near you soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!