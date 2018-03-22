CULTURE
Putt, Puff, Cat: Frisbee F.D. Engages in Some High-Stakes Ganja Golf in This Week's Comic
"For the marijuana-addled mind, normal mini-golf is not enough!"
Published on March 22, 2018

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, Frisbee plays a round of "Putt, Puff, Cat" — a mix of putt-putt golf and... well, do we even need to explain? Let's just say this version of the recreational sport gets a little more intense when you add recreational pot. Yes! That's how you make it truly high-stakes. Just ask Nurse Caramel and the tokers's two felines friends.

Or better yet, watch the action unfold below. You'll be yelling "Four! (Twenty)" in no time. 

For more Frisbee, F.D., peep the previous installment in the comic series here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
