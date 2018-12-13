Flosstradamus Talks Vegas, Smokable Albums, and Four Loko on “About That Time”

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live , we linked up with DJ and producer Curt Cameruci, a.k.a. Flosstradamus. Sponsored by our friends at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select , we sparked things off with a mighty fine joint.



After chatting with Curt about his cannabis collaborations and how Detroit weed inexplicably gets him higher than anything else, we took a dive into his Instagram , where it was revealed that Curt is definitely living the good life. Among hanging out with Diplo backstage, playing “intimate” club shows in LA, and the mayhem surrounding the launch of his signature Hi Def Nights Four Loko flavor at Complex Con, it's been a big year for the producer.

Once we’d wrapped up our scouring Floss's IG, it was time to "Roll The News," the segment in which we discuss some of the biggest stories in the cannabis space. This episode's conversation included a chat about South Korea’s decision to legalize medical marijuana , Bernie Sanders’ new book putting cannabis prohibition on blast, and Oregon’s approval of a 2020 ballot measure to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

You know it wouldn’t be 4:20 without "Astrology Time," so we consulted the stars and Curt’s Leo horoscope. The Zodiac decreed that the artist is good about sticking to an ambitious exercise regimen, and that he’s a solid speaker and motivator, too. How accurate do you think the predictions were?

Flosstradamus' 2019 is looking mighty heavy and will include another Las Vegas residency, summer music festival appearances, an upcoming EP called Bounce Back, and a new single with Joji. Keep up if you can!

