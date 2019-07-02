5 Party Tips to Elevate Your 4th of July Celebration

Let’s face it, some holidays totally blow -- you’re forced to spend time with weird relatives shoving dry pieces of turkey down your throat while Bing Crosby sings you into a boredom induced coma.

Thankfully, for every dreadful holiday, there’s one that we look forward to every year and it happens to be around the corner. That’s right, I’m talking about the birth of our nation: a day in which clothing is optional and explosives are mandatory. The Fourth of July is about setting our differences aside and remembering that there’s still one thing that binds us all together as a nation: Lady Liberty. Her fierce stare and long, flowing gown stand as a reminder of the resilience displayed by the brave men and women who have fought for our county. Without them, we might be a country founded on drinking tea, listening to Piers Morgan, and eating whatever “spotted dick” is.

For those of us who want to be a part of the day-long celebrations without feeling like a literal garbage can the next morning, we have a tip for you: it’s time to ditch the alcohol. Throw those shots of vodka over your shoulder, and allow yourself to unwind by going green this holiday! We aren’t talking about carpooling or recycling — although, we support doing both of those activities. What you (and everyone across the USA) need on Independence Day is CBD.

So, in the name of freedom, fireworks, barbeques, and cannabis, we crafted this list of ways in which to utilize CBD on this fiery Fourth of July.

</p>

Pop Gummies:

JustCBD has made it their mission since 2017 to consistently bring high quality, lab-tested CBD tinctures and edible products to an industry that’s misrepresented and misunderstood. That’s why they’re out to set the industry’s standards. It’s crucial to know exactly what you’re putting into your body. Thankfully you can rely on their labeling for such information. Plus, how to use its products is easy to understand, too.

JustCBD has an array of CBD gummies in their arsenal that are ideal for giving out at gatherings, while also being a product that works on all of your medicinal needs. If you’re looking to medicate with a tasty treat, let these gourmet edibles guide you into a higher state without your feet leaving the ground. They’re discreet and available in doses ranging from 250mg all the way to 3000mg. Let JustCBD be your boarding pass for a relaxing flight.

Support the Troops:

CBD is a great way for people who don’t regularly use cannabis to experience the plant. And what better way to celebrate the Fourth than with CBD gummies that scream U-S-A? To honor the sacrifices of our military veterans and provide funding for the ongoing efforts of support programs, JustCBD teamed up with Hope for the Warriors — a nonprofit organization that helps restore a sense of hope for the victims of 9/11, currently enlisted service members, and their families — to bring you limited edition FREEDOM GUMMIES, a special patriotic version of their trusted gummies. They’ll make being patriotic feel extra light and floaty.

</p>

Cocktails, Anyone?

For those of us who enjoy imbibing while partying in the sun, JustCBD has a variety of full-spectrum tinctures to choose from. Try adding their coconut oil to any tropical cocktail for an authentic island getaway. If beer is your go-to when the temperature goes up, their hemp-derived oil will give you all the wonderful benefits of CBD without adding clashing flavors. If you consider yourself a (professional or aspiring) mixologist then grab that shaker, wax your mustache, and get to work on our favorite seasonal CBD sipper!

MERRY JANE’s CBD-Colada:

2.0 ounces of Rum

2.0 ounces of Pineapple juice

.74 ounces Coco Lopez (Available in most liquor stores)

Add all the ingredients to a blender with ice and a few drops of your favorite JustCBD tincture. Blend and enjoy responsibly!

Don’t Get Toasted

The only downfall to the Fourth of July is that daytime partying is a different beast than raging at night. The sun is a challenge to overcome, and it gives even the most experienced partiers a run for their money. Aside from staying hydrated, we suggest using CBD sunscreen to block UVA and UVB rays, and experience CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties that are particularly effective in preventing sunburn. NeuCana, Felix & Ambrosia, and Cannabios Hemp Sunscreen are all the rage this summer!

Recuperate on July 5th

After one too many trips to the bar you’re going to need a pick-me-up when Friday morning finally arrives. Waking up on the wrong side of five tequila shots makes it easy to reach for the bottle of Advil. And we’re not telling you not to. But we are telling you that there’s another (more homeopathic) option to quell the sound of a 20-person drum circle banging through your head. JustCBD’s carefully formulated tinctures will ease you into a state of bliss and relaxation while you slowly make your way from the bedroom to the beach chair. Perfect as an addition to your favorite electrolyte enhanced beverage, it’s time to stop feeling like death and to start feeling like the life of the party.

</p>

CBD Is for Pets Too

Let’s face it, our fur babies have no idea what July fourth is about. Between the number of new people to smell and the sounds of explosions happening all around them, our favorite holiday happens to be a very stressful day for our pets. JustCBD understands that we treat our animals better than we treat ourselves and they’ve got relief in the bag. Next time your dog or cat is spending a holiday frightened by the sounds of the world coming to an end, JustCBD’s infused pet treats makes medicating easier than ever. They even have a wide selection of flavors made with natural ingredients your furry friend will love.

So there you have it. Next time you’re wondering how to bring another element of fun to your summer soirée, just remember the ABC’s of party planning with CBD.