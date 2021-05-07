Eternally Elevated: Here Are the Best Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Marijuana Mama

Buying gifts for the mother figure in your life can feel daunting. What could you possibly gift someone who has undergone the creation of life and deep love of raising a child? Realistically, nothing compares — except maybe another type of profoundly beautiful experience.

Cannabis can evoke such emotions and feelings. It can also aid in stress relief, too. Such strategies should be an essential component of parenthood, particularly motherhood. Depending on the strain or product you use, weed can also help boost energy and uplifted feelings of contentment — other feelings parents and mothers should have.

That's why we suggest getting your mama weed — whether she only consumes CBD or loves to get stoned, any product you choose on this list will ensure she's feeling mighty fine on Mother's Day and beyond. Also, if your mom isn't into cannabis, but perhaps is interested in other natural products, maybe she'd like using Kratom. Don't miss our blurb on that!

Enjoy the products listed below! We curated them specifically with plant-loving mothers in mind. Namaste.

Pure Craft CBD - Nano CBD + Elderberry Infused Vegan Broad Spectrum Gummies

Looking for an immune boost? Pure Craft CBD has done it again with Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies + CBD. Pure Craft CBD took it one step further and perfected their vegan CBD gummy recipe to delight your taste buds. Elderberry gummy lovers are always looking for a recipe that has all of the benefits of elderberry without any bitter taste.

Infused with 25mg of our USA-grown Nano-Optimized Broad-Spectrum CBD + Elderberry, Vitamin C & Zinc, Pure Craft Black Elderberry Gummies are an excellent choice for you!

Discover the cult favorite Vegan Elderberry CBD Gummies by Pure Craft:

- Serving size 1-2 Elderberry + CBD gummies

- 30 Gummies per container

- Delicious Juicy Black Elderberry Flavor

- 750mg of Nano-Optimized Broad-Spectrum CBD

- 25mg Per Elderberry Gummy

- Plus Elderberry, Vitamin C & Zinc

- Elderberry = 75mg Per Gummy

- Vitamin C = 100mg Per Gummy

- Zinc = 5mg Per Gummy

For more information, visit: purecraftcbd.com/products/nano-delta-8-infused-vegan-gummies

Delta Effex

One of the hottest new products to land on Delta Effex is Delta 10 THC. Their Euphorica collection includes a wide range of Delta 10 enriched products. You can still find the familiar Delta 8 THC in most of these products; however, Delta 10 creates a unique high. These unique products include:

Delta 10 THC Cartridges: These are vape cartridges filled with both Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC distillates. The flavors range from fan favorites like Maui Wowie, Hawaiian Haze, and Ice Cream Cookies. These mouthwatering carts are great and come in Sativa and Hybrid strains.

Delta 10 THC Disposables: What makes Disposable Vape devices so popular is that you don’t need any special device to vape Delta 10. These disposable devices come ready to vape with the right amount of Delta 10 THC. They are draw-activated so all you need to do is make sure the device is charged, take a puff, and enjoy. Also, they have built-in indicator lights that let you if the pen needs to be charged.

Delta 10 THC Tinctures: Finally, this Delta 10 tincture is the best option for someone who doesn’t enjoy smoking or vaping their THC. It's a very potent Delta 10 oil that you’re able to take sublingually or infuse in your favorite beverage.

For more information, visit: deltaeffex.com

Super Speciosa’s Kratom Powder

Some mornings, you may need a little boost to add some pep to your step. Coffee just not doing the trick anymore? Super Speciosa's Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder may be the answer. Kratom is a plant native to Thailand, commonly used to help boost energy or help manage pain or stress. This super leaf (related to the coffee plant!) is a game changer for the millions of Americans who use it every day. Unlike CBD, you can feel kratom working in your body!

Super Speciosa’s kratom powder is pure kratom leaf pulverized into nano-powder that mixes well into your favorite drinks. Add it to a glass of water, fruit juice, tea or coffee. There are no other ingredients or additives. If you're looking for more convenience, Super Speciosa's kratom is available in capsules and tablets as well.

Super Speciosa is subject to some of the strictest control standards in the industry: each batch is thoroughly inspected and lab-tested for impurities and contaminants, and meets American Kratom Association's GMP standards as verified by a third-party auditor. On top of that, all Super Speciosa products have a 30-day money-back guarantee, just in case you aren’t 100% satisfied.

For more information visit their website here .

Plus CBD

Infused with potent Gold Formula extract, these gummies contain much more than CBD. They have an array of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and perhaps most importantly, fatty acids. The plant uses those fatty acids as building blocks to produce its cannabinoids — and it turns out that we use those same building blocks to produce our own endocannabinoids that help us with health and homeostasis.

</p>

For more information, visit: https://www.pluscbdoil.com/cbd-products/393.html

Maggies Mist

Maggie’s Mist contains premium ingredients, no artificial color or fragrance and is paraben free.

CBD Unlimited prioritizes consistent concentration. That means delivering an effective, reliable dose at the appropriate levels.

Besides CBD, this products is packed with other natural ingredients not found in competitive products, including menthol, clove bud oil, sweet birch oil, peppermint oil, and arnica oil.

Applying their topical spray couldn’t be easier to use, simply spray it where it hurts! The spray is applied in a clear mist that won’t stain, dries quickly, and makes an easy addition to your purse, backpack, briefcase, or gym bag.

For Best Results:

- Store out of direct sunlight at room temperature

- Consume within 24 months of purchase

For more information, visit: cbdunlimited.com/our-products/maggies-mist-cbd-spray/

Grassdoor

If you’re looking for the fastest, most reliable weed delivery service with the best cannabis products in California, Grassdoor is your one-stop-shop.

Speedy service is Grassdoor’s specialty. On average, if you live in the LA area or Orange County, your ganja goodies should arrive within 45 minutes of placing your order. That’s pretty impressive considering how torturous SoCal traffic is.

For more information, visit: grassdoor.com

Spray 420

Spray 420 uses a dry aerosol in order to deliver a superior odor eliminator that leaves no wet residue and is safe for all fabrics, even silk. The fresh clean linen scent is a perfect balance to help eliminate odors without overkill. While many other odor eliminating sprays fall to the ground when sprayed, smoke rises and lingers above your head. Spray 420 is formulated to rise with the smoke and eliminate the odor at the source.

</p>

For more information, visit: spray420.com

The Power Hitter

Since the ‘70s, The PowerHitter™ has been the quickest and easiest way to extract the maximum potential from a smoke. Old-timers will immediately recognize this from their collection fondly as it was simply the most entertaining way to enjoy rolled smokes.

How does it work? You simply insert a lit joint into the special holder in the cap. Screw it on and find the air hole. Cover it with your finger and just "Grip It and Rip It!"

It shoots out a steady heady long white straw of smoke that you inhale inches away from your mouth making it one of the safest ways to share a smoke. No more wet passes! No more cooties!

We’ve taken this classic design and updated it with modern materials to create the next generation of the ultimate smoking device.

Be one of the first in 40 years to own a new one!

For more information, visit: thepowerhitter.com

Lioneal

Marijuana Entertainment Center Classic

Designed for functionality and convenience, the MEC secures your herb and smoking accessories all in one place.

FEATURES:

- Tablet/Phone Dock

- Built In Roll Tray

- Removable Herb/Tobacco Container

- Storage space for accessories

PRODUCT WARNING: Do not leave product in heat for extended periods of time. Excessive heat will cause damage. Please handle with care.

Jane West

Jane West CBD Coffee uses all-natural processes to infuse responsibly sourced, freshly roasted coffee beans with full-spectrum CBD derived from Colorado-grown certified organic hemp.

</p>

CBD, a naturally occurring non-intoxicating constituent of the cannabis plant, is introduced to the beans shortly after roasting, allowing the fat-soluble cannabinoids to bind naturally with the lipids in the beans while they are most chemically active. The result is a perfectly balanced, full-flavored coffee produced with no solvents, cutting agents, carrier oils, or soluble emulsifiers.

For more information, visit: janewest.com/cbd-home-goods-retail

MJ Arsenal

MJ Arsenal is a consumer-focused company that builds its principles upon the pillars of innovation, affordability, and functionality. Based in Denver, Colorado, the brand prides itself on pushing the boundaries of what is expected in a given product/functionality. They have taken many steps to protect their original product line with an assortment of patents (both pending and issued) as well as trademarks to ensure a fortified and recognizable brand.

We are ever humbled by their customers' love and positive energy, it is precisely this that fuels their creative engines into the stratosphere and beyond.

For more information, visit: mjarsenal.com/

Moss Vibes

Give a gift that will enhance the space! Here are some pieces Moss Vibes have designed that can be ordered (inquire for other color options) to gift to a cannabis lover.

Moss Vibes is a biophilic company based out of Texas. They create custom-made designs and pieces that can be ordered directly from the company, and they’re always willing to work with you on any custom logos, designs, event projects either corporate or personal. Biophilic design has been found to support cognitive function, physical health, and psychological well-being. Their modern Art Deco is no maintenance and maintains vibrant color inside in indirect lighting.

</p>

Follow them on Instagram: @mymossvibes

For more information, you can visit: www.MossVibes.com

**This was made in partnership with the brands on this list