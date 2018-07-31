CULTURE
"Have Drugs, Will Travel": An Excerpt from Graphic Novel "Confessions of a College Kingpin"
Journalist Seth Ferranti details his evolution from LSD kingpin to fugitive-on-the-run in this graphic novel excerpt. What will catch up to him first — the law or his inner demons?
Published on July 31, 2018

"Have drugs, will travel."

This was journalist and filmmaker Seth Ferranti's motto as a drug dealing teenage suburbanite who plied his trade in the heart of Americana.

Confessions of a College Kingpin relates his story of becoming an LSD and marijuana kingpin at the height of the War on Drugs. Ferranti went from a casual drug user, to a 24/7 stoner, to a reputable hustler by the age of 19, all before his future was pulled out from under him.

After getting busted by the police, the young gun ended up on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted list after faking his own death and going on the lam. When caught at age 22, Ferranti was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a first-time, nonviolent offense.

The former "poster boy" of prohibition has previously detailed his harrowing experiences within the criminal justice system for MERRY JANE, but now readers have the chance to embrace his "can't make it up" journey through the drug war in the form of a vibrant graphic novel. Check out an excerpt from issue #2 below, and order the whole release through Comixology here.

What will catch up to him first — the law or his inner demons?

The full issue of "Confessions of a College Kingpin #2" is available through Comixology

Follow Seth Ferranti on Twitter

Seth Ferranti
Seth Ferranti makes documentaries, films, comics, and writes for VICE, Penthouse, and OZY, among other publications. He spent 21 years in prison for LSD conspiracy charges and is now out in the world reaching for the sky. http://www.sethferranti.com/
