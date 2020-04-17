Check Out MERRY JANE's 4/20 Giveaways in Support of Snoop and "The Chronic"

On Monday, Snoop Dogg, aka DJ Snoopadelic, will light up our ears and eyes during this year’s international cannabis celebration in honor of the worldwide digital re-release of the groundbreaking 1992 album, The Chronic.

At exactly 4:20 pm PST on April 20th, a livestream of Snoop, presented by eOne, will beam his DJ set to phones and desktops everywhere through MERRY JANE’s own Instagram .

And we're so excited about the event, that we're giving away a bunch of gifts and discounts to our fans and followers. Check out the specs below.

Golden VOLCANO Giveaway

Our friends at Storz-Bickel are offering 20% of their golden VOLCANO vaporizer, which is valid for 48 hours. The exclusive deal can be found nowhere else, and use the code SnoopxVOLCANO to get your discount here!

Saturday, April 18th

- 10 one-year free subscriptions to Tidal

- 1 copy of Snoop's very own book, From Crook to Cook



Sunday, April 19th

- 10 one-year free subscriptions to Spotify

- 5 $100 Eaze discount codes



- 10 vinyl packs of The Chronic and Doggystyle



Monday, April 20th:

- 5 MERRY JANE merch packs



- Postmates free delivery code

- 10 $420 Eaze discount codes

Don’t miss the Doggfather’s live set on Instagram, stay tuned for a series of articles about the landmark album, and remember to blaze responsibly!