Breaking Down Cannabis Law with the 420 Attorneys on “Queens of the Stoned Age”
MERRY JANE’s Mira Gonzalez sits down with California lawyers Meital Manzuri and Michelle Mabugat to answer your questions and pull back the curtain on reefer regulations.
Published on December 6, 2018

If you’ve ever thought about cashing in on the green rush and setting up your own California cannabis company, you’ve probably figured out that getting rich off legal ganja is a little harder than it sounds. In addition to the gaps between state and federal law, an obstacle course of regulatory hoops to jump through, banking barriers, branding, and countless other headaches. Thankfully, that’s where the women from Manzuri Law come in.

On the latest episode of Queens of the Stoned Age, MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez sits down with Golden State lawyers Meital Manzuri and Michelle Mabugat, better known as the 420 Attorneys. Over a blunt of Blue Dream from our friends at the Green Angels, the trio discuss cannabis-fueled career trajectories and get the latest info about California’s latest recreational regulations, implications of Canadian legalization at the border, and what it takes to run a weed company legally - or at least as legally as possible.

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

You can sign up for dank deliveries via the Green Angels’ website if you’re in Los Angeles, and be sure to follow them on Instagram

For more on Manzuri Law, follow them on Instagram and visit their blog, Legally Blunt. Also check out their comprehensive guide to weed laws here

