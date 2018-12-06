Breaking Down Cannabis Law with the 420 Attorneys on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

If you’ve ever thought about cashing in on the green rush and setting up your own California cannabis company, you’ve probably figured out that getting rich off legal ganja is a little harder than it sounds. In addition to the gaps between state and federal law, an obstacle course of regulatory hoops to jump through, banking barriers, branding, and countless other headaches. Thankfully, that’s where the women from Manzuri Law come in.

On the latest episode of Queens of the Stoned Age, MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez sits down with Golden State lawyers Meital Manzuri and Michelle Mabugat, better known as the 420 Attorneys . Over a blunt of Blue Dream from our friends at the Green Angels , the trio discuss cannabis-fueled career trajectories and get the latest info about California’s latest recreational regulations, implications of Canadian legalization at the border, and what it takes to run a weed company legally - or at least as legally as possible.

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

