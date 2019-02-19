Announcing: Snoop Dogg & MERRY JANE's 6th Annual 420 Wellness Retreat Tour

The legend of hip-hop, Snoop Dogg, in partnership with MERRY JANE and Uncle Snoop’s Army, announces the 2019 420 Wellness Retreat Tour! The 6th Annual Wellness Retreat will feature Snoop Dogg on a four city tour to celebrate music, cannabis culture and overall wellness.

The Wellness Retreat has consistently been the largest 420 cannabis celebration in the world. Headliner Snoop Dogg will be joined by friends and fellow cannabis enthusiasts at select stops along the way, including Ice Cube, Warren G, Too Short, E40 and more!

There will also be some special performances, including Warren G, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of G Funk at Red Rocks on April 18, and Snoop Dogg, who will be celebrating 25 years of Doggystyle in Oakland at Oracle Arena on April 19.

Thursday, April 18 - (Morrison, CO) - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ( tickets )

Friday, April 19 - (Oakland, CA) - Oracle Arena ( tickets )

Saturday, April 20 - (Salt Lake City, UT) - USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 20 - (Las Vegas, NV) - Drai’s ( tickets )



The artwork for this year’s tour was designed by artist Sara Haase. Sara’s quality of life skyrocketed after using cannabis to treat her severe Crohn’s disease. She creates artwork to celebrate her restored health and the legitimate medicinal power of the plant. You can find more of her work on Instagram at @Cherry_Toke.

Don't wait. Get your tickets now and guarantee a lit 4/20 with Uncle Snoop! We'll see you there!