Protoje Talks Veganism, Smoking on the Streets of Jamaica, and the World Cup

Our latest episode of About That Time got up close and personal with one of Jamaica's chosen sons, Protoje. We broke down L.A.'s island vibes and vegan delights. Then we took a look at Protoje's Instagram, where we found photos of his first pair of sneakers (a pair of fly Jordans of course), fatherhood, touring from California to the European Union, and getting tailored for the world's freshest white suit.

We discussed Nevada's groundbreaking first year of legal weed sales, Edmonton, Canada's ordinance to allow streetside cannabis consumption, and Gwyneth Paltrow's latest play in the ganja game. We sorted through Protoje's Gemini birth chart, giving us some insight into his life of resiliency and current obsession with the World Cup ("There's no team that doesn't have a country in the cup, that cares as much as Jamaica"). Protoje's brand new album, A Matter Of Time, is available everywhere music is sold.

