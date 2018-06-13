Nightmares On Wax Talks Music, Family, and Meditating in the Great Pyramids

Our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) linked up with OG electronic DJ George Evelyn, a.k.a. Nightmares On Wax. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with a joint packed tight with our favorite sativa before getting into stories from George’s Instagram, including his childhood in England, looking for the lost Ark, drum warriors in Ibiza, a wild tale of forbidden meditation in the Great Pyramids, and more.

After finishing up our social segment we dove right into Astrology Time, turned on our trusty salt lamp, and pulled up George's Capricorn chart, where we sorted out his deliberate decision-making skills, spiritual connections, and penchant for friendly advice. To wrap things up, we took a look at the hottest stories smoking to Roll the News, where we discussed Canada's move towards enacting cannabis legalization nationwide, new CBD research that could help cut down on cigarette consumption, and Dennis Rodman's latest semi-diplomatic trip to Singapore paid for by PotCoin. For more Nightmares On Wax, follow him on social media and check out his latest album, Shape The Future, available wherever music is sold.

