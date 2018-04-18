Corinne Olympios Talks Rose Ceremonies, Meeting Ellen, and Loving Pickles

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with Bachelor contestant, TV personality, and fashion entrepreneur Corinne Olympios. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz, we kicked things off by going full on Instagram stalker, digging deep into Corrine’s social feed, where we found stories of neon raves, fried pickle naps, and some less-than-sexy wardrobe malfunctions.

After finishing up our Instagram segment with a joint of THC Design’s XJ-13, we talked all things East Coast, homemade pie recipes, and finally rolled the news. In our hard-hitting segment, Corinne walked us through Donald Trump’s latest legal weed concessions, a Las Vegas soccer team with a very dope new sponsor, and which Colorado workers smoke the most marijuana (hint: tip your bartenders with more than cash!). Corinne then opened up her very own CBD Weekend Box, full of cannabis-infused bath bombs and lotions. And of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Corinne’s Scorpio vibes came to light under our salt lamp. For more Corinne, follow her on social media, listen to her podcast So Random, and keep your eyes peeled to your TV for some new appearances soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!