About That Time: 24hrs Talks High School in Japan and Backwoods Vending Machines

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with singer and rapper 24hrs. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we kicked things off with a fat joint of XJ-13 before diving into our crooning guest’s Instagram. On our social media stalking segment (permanent name pending), we pulled up posts from 24hrs’ latest trip to Japan, touching on his time in high school overseas, finding vegan food in Shibuya, the country’s wild vending machines (including Backwoods wraps), and connecting with American rappers in the Land of the Rising Sun.

After rounding out our social media flicks, 24hrs gave us the rundown on his latest project with Slick LaFlare and picked up a VIP phone call from Mr. “Welcome to Atlanta” himself Jermaine Dupri, before we made time to Roll the News. In our regular segment on all things cannabis, 24hrs talked us through the advancement of medical marijuana trials for PTSD, Zimbabwe’s move to legalize the sweet leaf, and Clerks director Kevin Smith’s potentially life-saving puffs of pot before his massive heart attack. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where 24hrs’ Sagitarius stylings uncovered some kindness for small creatures and his calm, cool, and collected vibes. For more 24hrs, check his newest project 3200 Lenox RD, listen to his new single "Lie Detector” with Lil Pump, and keep your eyes and ears peeled for his official debut album coming soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!