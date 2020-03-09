A List of All the Major Festivals and Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The information below was last updated on April 9, 2020.]

Regardless of whether you think the coronavirus outbreak is the harbinger of the Apocalypse or just the latest example of mass hysteria, real-world fallout has followed the disease’s spread across the globe.

The novel coronavirus phenomenon, otherwise known as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus itself) or COVID-19 (the illness caused by the virus), may not have killed as many people as the flu, but it hasn’t been around as long as the flu, either. As of this writing, there are at least 1,599,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, with cases across over 190 countries and territories, on all continents except Antarctica. So far, 355,463 coronavirus patients have fully recovered from the illness, though 95,523 people have died from it.

The US was one of the latest nations to report coronavirus cases, and it also currently has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world. Right now, health officials reported roughly 465,586 confirmed cases and 16,545 deaths in the US.

Regardless of what you think about the outbreak and the masses’ responses to it, the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic . On March 13, President Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. And that means governments — and businesses — around the world want to keep this bug contained as much as humanly possible to avoid further damaging the stock markets , triggering riots , straining resources , or losing more innocent lives .

What to do? If you hoard everything you own to prepare for the End Times, will you hurt the economy? If you go outdoors with reckless abandon, do you risk spreading the virus to your loved ones? Should you stay in this weekend, holed up in your fort of toilet paper rolls and hand sanitizers, or should you take your chances on a night out with your friends?

Well, soon, you may not have many options available for going out. Below, you’ll find a list of some major festivals, shows, concerts, expos, and conferences that have been canceled due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. This list is by no means complete nor is it comprehensive. MERRY JANE will update this list as we receive more info.

US States on Emergency Lockdown

All but eight US states have issued stay-at-home, shelter-in-place, or shelter-at-home orders within their borders. All three terms essentially refer to the same thing — lockdowns and self-quarantines except under certain circumstances. Failure to comply with stay-at-home orders can result in civil or criminal penalties. State authorities, in most cases, have asked residents to only leave their homes if they need to buy essential goods (which, thankfully, includes weed in most states where it's legal), to travel to work for an essential job (like selling weed), to care for a sick or elderly loved one, or if there's an emergency. Some states have enacted curfews, while others (such as California) effectively ordered everyone to stay home 24/7.

With the exception of the eight non-quarantine states, all states effectively canceled all scheduled events until further notice.

No states have yet closed their borders, nor have any cities — with the exception of New Rochelle, New York. Below are the eight states that have not yet issued stay-at-home orders:

Arkansas

Iowa

Nebraska

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Utah

Wyoming

For an item-by-item list of some major events, shows, festivals, conferences, expos, and tours canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, see below.

Weed-Related Events & Expos

FlyHy 420 Festival (Denver, Colorado)

The Hippie Hill 420 Celebration (San Francisco, California)

Alpha Woman Entrepreneur Conference (Toronto, Ontario, Canada; reschedule TBA)

Baltimore Cannabis Relief Festival (Baltimore, Maryland; postponed indefinitely)

High Times 420 Cannabis Cup (Sacramento, California)

Spannabis (Barcelona, Spain; postponed until Autumn)

Hall of Flowers (Cathedral City, California; postponed, TBA)

NoCo Hemp Expo (Loveland, Colorado; postponed until August)

Institute of Cannabis Research Conference (Pueblo, Colorado; postponed until August)

SXSW (Austin, Texas)

Southern Hemp Expo (Tennessee, postponed indefinitely)

International Cannabis Business Conference (Berlin, postponed until July)

CannaTech (Tel Aviv, Israel; postponed until June)

PsyTech (Tel Aviv, Israel; postponed until June)

Other Events & Conferences

Wimbledon Championships (London, England)

Association of Tennis Professionals events (canceled through July 13)

Women's Tennis Association events (canceled through July 13)

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (postponed until 2021)

PGA, all events (up to the Valero Texas Open)

XFL 2020 season (resuming in 2021)

MLB 2020 season (tentatively delayed until end of March)

49th Annual Juno Awards (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Major League Soccer 2020 season (suspended until April)

NHL 2019-2020 season (paused until further notice)

NBA 2019-2020 season (suspended until further notice)

St. Patrick's Day Parades (various cities worldwide)

E3 gaming convention (Los Angeles, California)

RuPaul's DragCon (Los Angeles, California; postponed until 2021)



NCAA, all events (various cities; no fans allowed during Spring dates)

College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament (canceled)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (Houston, Texas)

TED 2020 (Vancouver, BC; will be held either virtually or in July, TBA)

Emerald City Comic Con (Seattle, Washington)

Facebook’s F8 Developers Conference (San Jose, California)

UNICEF Ball (Beverly Hills, California)

Blizzard Overwatch League Games (Seoul, South Korea)

Concerts, Shows, and Festivals

Primavera Sound (postponed until August 2020)

Alicia Keys's "More Myself" Tour and album (postponed, new dates TBA)

Harry Styles's "Love on Love" Tour (postponed until 2021)

Queen and Adam Lambert's "Rhapsody" Tour (European dates postponed until next year)

Justin Bieber's "Changes" Tour (all dates postponed, new dates TBA)

Purity Ring's "tour de womb" Tour (May and June dates postponed until Fall)

Taylor Swift at JamFest (Atlanta, Georgia)

Tool's 2020 Tour (postponing future dates, TBA)

Billie Eilish's "Where Do We Go?" Tour (all March dates canceled)

Rage Against the Machine's 2020 Tour (canceled March 26 to May 20 dates)

Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes" Tour (all US dates postponed)

Bob Dylan concerts (Japan dates)

All Broadway performances (New York City, New York; closed until April 12)

Avril Lavigne's "Head Above Water" Tour (Asia, Europe, and UK dates)

Third Eye Blind's "Spring for Screamer" Tour (Asia and Europe dates)

Coachella (Southern California; postponed until October)

Stagecoach (Southern California; postponed until October)

Pearl Jam's "Gigaton Tour" (Los Angeles & San Diego)

Bourbon Festival (New Orleans, Louisiana; postponed, new date TBA)

Ultra Music Festival (Miami, Florida)

Calle Ocho Carnival celebration (Miami, Florida)

Tomorrowland Winter 2020 Music Festival (France)

Korea Times Music Festival (Los Angeles, California)

BTS’s “Map of the Soul” Tour (Korea and US dates postponed, new dates TBA)

Stormzy’s “Heavy Is the World” Tour (Asia dates only)

Green Day’s “Hella Mega” Tour (Asia dates only)

Mariah Carey’s 2020 tour (Hawaii date only; postponed to November)

Madonna’s “Madame X” Tour (Europe dates)

Other Notable Cancelations and Closures

Universal Studios theme park (California and Florida; closed until April 1)

Six Flags (all US locations; closed until April 1)

Knotts Berry Farm (Buena Park, California; closed until April 1, but hotel will stay open)

Disneyland (Anaheim, California; closed until April 1)

Disneyworld (Orlando, Florida; closed until April 1)

Disney California Adventure (Anaheim, California; closed until April 1)

Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City, New York; closed until further notice)

All Europeans traveling to the US (until April 12; some countries exempted)

The White House (Washington, DC; closed to the public until April 1)

US Capitol (Washington, DC; closed to the public until April 1)

US Library of Congress (Washington, DC; closed to the public until April 1)

iPhone 9 / SE 2 launch event (Cupertino, California, location rumored)

Disney’s Mulan release in China (postponed indefinitely)