Tom Brady Confesses to Howard Stern That He Smoked Weed In High School

After 19 seasons in the NFL and 6 Super Bowl rings, it looked like Tom Brady might finally be hanging up his cleats after his contract ran out with the New England Patriots earlier this year. But instead of clocking early retirement, the league’s golden boy quarterback shocked fans and signed a new contract to play next season in sunny Tampa Bay. But with pre-season workouts and team activities stalled due to the global health crisis, TB12 is spending his spring making media rounds, including his first ever public comments on cannabis use.

In a new episode of the Howard Stern Show , Brady told the longtime shock jock host that he was not immune to the classic trappings of high school peer pressure, and that when he was a teen in California’s Bay Area playing on the Junipero Serra High School football team, he wasn’t a total square, and partook in some light weed smoking and booze drinking.

“I definitely wanted to fit in with the crowd that went to the parties and had fun and I was kind of friends with those guys,” Brady told Stern about his high school days. “But in the end what kept me from smoking a lot of weed — obviously in high school you try that and drink and go to parties — but I always felt like I was letting my dad down.”

Brady, who famously claims to have never drank a sip of coffee in his life and did not eat a strawberry until his 40th birthday , said that disappointing his dad eventually stopped him from partying harder, but not before he experienced his fair share of house parties and toke seshes.

“My dad was always available to me. So in a way when I would do those things, I always felt really guilty. If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty,” Brady said . “I definitely had fun in high school with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion.”

Now, that doesn’t mean that we expect Brady to be the first NFL player to test out the league’s new lenient cannabis policy , but for a grown adult who never ate a single strawberry in his first four decades of living, the admission of teenage pot use certainly makes Tom seem more, well, human.