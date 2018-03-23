Teen Stoner Goes Viral with Daring Plan to Get Confiscated Pot Back from Parents

Here at MERRY JANE, we don’t encourage or condone legal minors using recreational marijuana, but we admittedly experimented in high school. The science is still out on the effects of cannabis on the teenage brain, but we weren’t paying attention to academic studies in those days, and besides, we were always free at 4:20.

And as any high school stoner knows, in addition to finding a reliable plug and secluded place to light up, hiding your smelly new hobby from mom and dad is a serious task — or at least it used to be.

Now, thanks to one ingenuitive Twitter user, parents might have to work a little harder to determine if their teen is smoking grass, or just trying to boost their grade.

In a tweet that amassed more than a quarter million likes in less than 48 hours (but has since been deleted), Twitter user @prachid_ posted a photo of what looked like a standard school assignment, alongside the caption “When your mom finds your weed + bowl so you make a whole fake assignment to get it back.”

Photo via Google Cache; see the whole thread here.

Upon further inspection, it becomes clear that the resourceful teen wrote an entirely fictitious “health class” project to fool her parents into thinking they’d found candy instead of weed — an assignment meant to “see how parents would handle bad news.”

Expanding the completely fake assignment past her own predicament , @prachid_ created three scenarios, saying that parents could have found weed, beer, or a pregnancy test in the teen’s possession, all of which could have been a part of the “class project.”

Of course, teens have been using ballpoint pens to turn D’s to B’s and forge permission slips for as long as schools have been open, but @prachid_ took it a step further, including a Photoshopped school seal and fake contact info for school administrators on her counterfeit assignment, which were apparently so realistic that her parents didn’t even bother checking them out. Leaving no stone unturned, our fearless hero even printed a second page of take-home questions to fill out after confronting her folks.

After her deceptive success went viral in just a few hours, @prachid_ realized that she wasn’t the only high school student doing some experimenting, and shared her health class assignment as an open Google Document, giving anyone with parental roommates an easily printable excuse for that sock drawer dime bag.

We know the assignment isn’t real, but that’s an A for effort in our grade book.