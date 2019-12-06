NEWS
Irish Weed Bust Turns Up Coke, Ecstasy, and Gold Bars, Oh My!
This was probably one of the most flashy marijuana raids of the year. Bling, bling.
Published on December 6, 2019

Irish police discovered a treasure trove of vices after searching a man’s property, including cannabis growing supplies, cocaine, cases of alcohol, ecstasy/MDMA, cold hard cash, and bars of gold.

On Thursday, Dublin police announced that unidentified man residing in the suburb of Inichore, who is currently in custody, was hoarding over $16,000 worth of illicit drugs. According to Extra.ie, the four gold bars seized by the cops, weighing a whopping 50 grams each, are estimated to be worth just over $11,000.

The man’s stockpile of booze wasn’t cheap, either. Police said they found over 200 bottles of “high value wines and spirits,” with a total estimated value of $22,000, ironically placing the alcohol among the most valuable of all the illegal substances confiscated during the investigation. 

Authorities haven’t stated what charges the man is facing, but they likely have a case that he was dealing. Otherwise, this was one party fiend with some seriously refined tastes.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

Randy Robinson
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
