George Harrison's Estate Rolls Out the Beatles' First Official Cannabis Brand
Nearly 58 years after Bob Dylan introduced the Beatles to weed, the Fab Four have finally tied their name to a legal cannabis brand.
The estate of George Harrison just launched a cannabis line with California's Dad Grass.

Harrison, the late lead guitarist of the Beatles, will now have his name branded to Dad Grass's "All Things Must Grass" collection, which offers pre-rolls, rolling papers, ashtrays, pins, and posters.

“Instead of following trends, we’re kind of a throwback to the good old days,” Dad Grass co-founder Ben Starmer told Forbes. “We keep things easy and dependable. Never fancy or complicated. The way smoking grass used to be back when George recorded his 1970 album All Things Must Pass.”

Get it? The brand’s name plays off of Harrison’s beloved, first post-Beatles solo album, which included the hits “My Sweet Lord” and “I’d Have You Anytime.”

The star of the All Things Must Grass lineup is the Special Blend George Harrison Dad Grass Five Pack, a pack of hemp pre-rolls. Since the pre-rolls are made of hemp, they won't make anyone twist and shout after smoking them down, but don't pass these by, either: They're packed with CBD and CBG, which isn't exactly strawberry fields forever, but it's something.

Amid such carefully-manufactured Boomer joy, a person’s fame doesn't always spell success for weed brands. MERRY JANE editor Mary Carreon wrote this rundown for The Land on a variety of non-starter celeb cannabis companies, from the Peter Thiel-funded Marley Naturals to Xzibit’s atrociously-named Napalm Cannabis Co.

But perhaps this Harrison-cannabis link isn’t the most random commercial collaboration. After all, the Beatles were the foremost global faces of weed at the height of the group’s fame and, in 1967, even paid for a full-page ad in the London Times pushing for UK cannabis legalization. Bassist and songwriter Paul McCartney carried his cannabis activism well into his later years, speaking out against cannabis criminalization — and his own, nine-day imprisonment in Japan in 1980 — and asserting that he’d rather have his kids smoke weed than drink alcohol.

Regardless, here's to the Harrison estate's newest venture. It's a sign of how far the cannabis movement has come since the 1960s, and proof that the times truly are a'changin'. 

 Follow Caitlin on Instagram, and catch her Spanish-language podcast Crónica on Spotify and Mixcloud. 

Caitlin Donohue
Caitlin Donohue is a Bay Area-raised, Mexico City-based cannabis writer and author of She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics and the World. Her weekly show Crónica on Radio Nopal explores Mexican marijuana culture and politics in the prohibition era. Follow Caitlin on IG @byrdwatch.
