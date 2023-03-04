Erykah Badu Is Dropping Her New Line of Weed on International Women's Day

Being the heady R&B heads we are, we’ve been panting over December’s announcement that Erykah Badu is teaming up with Berner’s Cookies mega-brand to put out a line of women-focused cannabis products. Happily, the queen of neo-soul just told Forbes that her products will finally be available in California Cookies stores on March 8, International Women’s Day. She also went into new detail on what to expect from the multiple collections.

Turns out, Badu’s Cookie products will actually comprise no less than three projects: the special weed strain that she teased before in previous interviews, a smoking accessories line called Apple Tree, and a future collection of mushroom teas called That Badu Technology.

First up: the flower itself, which is called That Badu and has our fangirl engines running. Berner says that the singer was looking for her signature strain to be, “Something euphoric, something special,” and that these nugs checked the boxes.

The Leafly strain encyclopedia already has an entry for the That Badu hybrid , praising its “jewel-tone purple buds, curling orange hairs and a slick dusting of trichomes, lush and pungent with aromas of champagne and candied citrus.” Head’s up that eighths will cost $60 and pre-rolls $12.

“The herb is for everybody, but we had women in mind,” Badu said in a Leafly interview . “[We want] to further the conversation on women’s studies in cannabinoids. [I’m] an advocate who uses the plant as medicine in my ritual work, my spiritual work, my art, my creativity. I also use it for my birth mothers as a doula.”

Her Apple Tree line will include some collector’s ready ceramic pieces, typified by the upcoming 4/20 drop of a piece called the Woman Vessel that Badu created in collaboration with street-art-inspired ceramicist Roberto Lugo . The Woman Vessel is a bong with the shape of a vase. Other Apple Tree products will include ceramic rolling trays and other smoking accessories.

The Apple Tree name is a nod to Badu’s home state of Texas, where you will note that the sale of THC products remains firmly on the do-not-fly list thanks to the state’s prohibitive cannabis laws (though shout-out to the immigrant rights groups and other activists who have helped push through cannabis decriminalization laws in recent years!)

As for The Badu Technology mushroom tea line, Leafly says that it is due to drop on Mother’s Day, May 14 on the Cookies CBD and Badu World Market websites, alongside a package of a dozen pre-roll rose rolled blunts. Consumers will have the choice of a coffee-substituting day and adaptogenic night formula.

The entire endeavor, according to the collaborators, is an attempt to center the weed conversation around women’s needs—and not just the now-familiar profile of the 420-dabbling soccer mom.

“It’s about this conversation we are having, one woman at a time,” Badu said to Forbes. “The power of women in marijuana, and marijuana in women. From sex workers to women growers, hemp farmers, CBD business owners. I just want to hear from everyone.”

So hyped on this news that you’re worried about blazing too quickly through your weed budget? Badu told Leafly not to worry, the “ancestors that will whisper in your ear, stop my child.” We’re not sure what terpenes the great artist is smoking, but we definitively want in.