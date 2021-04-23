WTF Is CBD Terpsolate and How Do You Use It?

Image via

There are a seemingly infinite number of CBD products on the market today, and the more options there are, the harder it is to choose which one will work best for you.

Most popular CBD products contain either CBD isolate — pure cannabidiol without any other additives — or full-spectrum CBD, which contains the full range of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes that naturally exist in hemp. But in recent months, a number of hemp companies have also started offering CBD terpsolate products, presenting yet another option to choose from.

So what is CBD terpsolate, and why would you choose to use it over other forms of CBD?

Put simply, CBD terpsolate is made by adding individual terpenes to CBD isolate. Terpenes, also known as terpenoids, are a diverse group of compounds that naturally occur in many plants, including tea, thyme, sage, and cannabis. These compounds are responsible for the flavor, color, and aroma of plants, but they can also have positive health benefits.

Clinical studies have found that individual terpenes can help reduce inflammation, fight off bacterial infections, and even help wounds heal faster. By blending specific terpenes with pure CBD isolate, terpsolates can combine these medical benefits with the well-known health boost of CBD. Terpenes can also add flavor and scent to CBD isolate, which is normally odorless and tasteless.

Many people prefer taking full-spectrum CBD products to experience the “entourage effect” created by the natural combination of cannabinoids and terpenes. CBD products are not currently regulated by the US government, though, and independent tests have found that some of them contain significant amounts of THC . This unexpected THC content can show up on a drug screening, which is bad news for anyone that needs to pass urine tests for employment or probation. Pure forms of CBD, including terpsolates, are a great way to avoid this risk.

Cannabis plants can contain up to 100 different kinds of terpenes, and each specific strain of hemp or weed has its own unique terpene content. Trying to track down a strain that contains a specific terpene blend can be tricky, especially if you live in a state where weed is still illegal. CBD terpsolate is perfectly legal, though, and will allow you to choose exactly what terpenes you want to ingest.

There are tens of thousands of unique terpenes in nature, but most CBD terpsolate products include terpenes that naturally occur in cannabis. Myrcene, one of the most common terpenes found in many cannabis strains, is renowned for its relaxing qualities, as is linalool, a terpene common to lavender.

Many terpsolate products also contain limonene, a citrusy terpene that researchers are exploring for its ability to help fight off depression. Other popular terpenes include energy-boosting pinene, which is also found in pine needles, and caryophyllene, a terpene with anti-inflammatory properties and a spicy, peppery flavor.

It's clear that terpsolates are distinct from other forms of CBD, but you can use them in exactly the same way you would use any other cannabis product. CBD terpsolate is often sold as a concentrate, which makes it perfect for dabbing. Terpsolates are already highly concentrated, so you can vaporize a small amount using a standard dab rig and feel the results within seconds.

You can buy CBD terpsolate edibles, too, but since these products must pass through the digestive tract, it takes a lot longer for them to take effect. Terpsolates can also work well as carrier oils, which makes them perfect additives to CBD-infused topical lotions. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can even make your own terpsolate mixtures by adding individual terpenes to pure CBD isolate.