Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down Talks Cannabusiness, the Number 22, and Pizza

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with cannabis entrepreneur and legendary System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian. Sponsored by our friends at KandyPens and Swami Select, we sparked things off by indulging in the live debut of Shavo’s 22Red Church22 strain, and it was definitely a close to religious experience. After chopping it up about Shavo’s new cannabusiness endeavor and record label imprint, we took a closer look at his Instagram, hearing tales of hanging out with Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Pantera’s Rex Brown, playing a free show in downtown Yerevan on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, recycled Halloween costumes, and more.

Since the midterm elections took place yesterday, we began our Roll the News segment by endorsing Bill Nelson in the Florida Senate race, Jacky Rosen in the Nevada Senate race, and Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Senate race. MERRY JANE sincerely hopes you all made your voices heard loudly and proudly yesterday, especially on issues related to cannabis. We then talked about Japan and South Korea’s scare tactics when it comes to their citizens legally consuming marijuana in Canada, as well as Francis Ford Coppola’s new foray into legal weed.

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, so we dimmed the lights and presented Taurus Shavo with his astrological predictions. According to his chart, he has an enormous love of good food, formulates career plans at an early age, and finds it easy to make wise investments. How accurate do you think the Zodiac was?

Shavo’s 22Red OG and Church22 pre-rolls (as well as quality apparel) launch on 11/11, so keep an eye on the company’s socials to find out where it’s going down!

